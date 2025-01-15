NATO jets scrambled as Putin launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine near Polish border

NATO jets were scrambled today following a Russian attack on Ukraine (FILE). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

NATO jets were scrambled on Wednesday morning following a Russian attack near Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a brutal attack on Ukraine’s energy sector this morning, as the Kremlin continues its efforts to cripple the country’s infrastructure.

The attack, led by Putin’s Tu-22 and Tu-95 bombers, came less than 24 hours after Ukraine launched a wave of aerial strikes on Russia, one of its largest since the war began.

NATO jets in Poland were placed on high alert following Wednesday’s attack, a statement said.

“Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and the ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness,” it read.

“The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas bordering the threatened areas.”

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Taking to X after the attack, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy wrote: “Another massive Russian attack. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure.

“Among their objectives were gas and energy facilities that sustain normal life for our people. Over 40 missiles were launched in this attack, including ballistic missiles.

“At least 30 were destroyed. Additionally, more than 70 Russian attack drones were launched overnight. Thanks to our air defense forces and all involved units, we’ve managed to maintain the functionality of our energy system.

Appealing to Ukraine’s allies, he added: “However, we must continue strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine’s air shield. Promises made by partners at the NATO summit in Washington and within the Ramstein format still remain partially unfulfilled.

“We’ve also discussed licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles for them, which could serve as one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This is both realistic and necessary to implement.

“We are grateful to everyone who is helping our nation. But this is not just about our country. Right now, through the defense of Ukraine, we are determining whether Europe and the democratic world as a whole can reliably and effectively stop wars for the long term.”

It comes after two former Defence Secretaries urged the government to send British troops to Ukraine in a bid to keep the peace after Russia’s war on the country ends.

Conservatives Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson have said that the UK's army should take part in efforts to maintain any ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia if the three-year conflict comes to an end.

Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack on the country's energy system in Dnipropetrovsk. Picture: Alamy

It comes ahead of Keir Starmer's expected first visit to Ukraine since taking over as Prime Minister in July.

Shapps said: "British troops contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force would undoubtedly be a welcome move, but it barely scratches the surface of what Ukraine truly needs.

"This is a nation fighting not just for its survival but for the values of freedom and sovereignty that underpin global security.

“The UK has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion, and we must now lead in offering a bold and unwavering path to Nato membership.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of Ukraine’s courage and the principles we claim to stand for.”

Williamson echoed Shapps' calls for British troops to be sent to Ukraine after the war ends.

He added: “We obviously all want to get to a situation where peace is restored in Ukraine, and it’s making sure that it’s only done in the interests of Ukraine.

“But there will be a need for underpinning that peace and the underpinning of Ukraine’s security, and that will require a real, physical commitment.”