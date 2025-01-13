'Send British troops to Ukraine to keep peace after war ends', former Defence Secretaries urge

British troops should be sent to Ukraine to be part of any peacekeeping force, former defence secretaries have said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two former Defence Secretaries have urged the government to send British troops to Ukraine after the war end as part of a peacekeeping force.

Conservatives Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson have said that the UK's army should take part in efforts to maintain any ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia if the three-year conflict comes to an end.

It comes ahead of Keir Starmer's expected first visit to Ukraine since taking over as Prime Minister in July.

Shapps said: "British troops contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force would undoubtedly be a welcome move, but it barely scratches the surface of what Ukraine truly needs.

"This is a nation fighting not just for its survival but for the values of freedom and sovereignty that underpin global security.

Firemen walk around the site of a Russian missile strike in a residential area outside of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on January 11. Picture: Getty

“The UK has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion, and we must now lead in offering a bold and unwavering path to Nato membership.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of Ukraine’s courage and the principles we claim to stand for.”

Shapps also told the Telegraph it was "astonishing" that it has taken Starmer six months to visit Ukraine, especially as he has already travelled a lot during his tenure in Downing Street.

Williamson echoed Shapps' calls for British troops to be sent to Ukraine after the war ends.

He added: “We obviously all want to get to a situation where peace is restored in Ukraine, and it’s making sure that it’s only done in the interests of Ukraine.

“But there will be a need for underpinning that peace and the underpinning of Ukraine’s security, and that will require a real, physical commitment.”

It comes ahead of Donald Trump taking office as US president next week. Trump is expected to push for an end to the war. The US has been Ukraine's main backer in the conflict, which began when Russia invaded in early 2022.

Meanwhile the UK also announced sanctions against two Russian oil firms on Friday as the Foreign Secretary pledged to "hit Putin where it hurts" amid the continuing war in Ukraine.

Britain and the US are sanctioning Gazprom Neft and PJSC Surgutneftegas, which, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), between them produce more than one million barrels of oil per day.

The latest sanctions come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed the conflict with French President Emmanuel Macron over dinner.

In a post on X on Friday afternoon, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Today's sanctions hit Putin where it hurts - slashing the oil revenues that fund his illegal war.

"Starving the Kremlin's war chest remains my personal mission and the time to act is now. The UK and our allies will not back down in our support for Ukraine."

In a separate statement released by the FCDO, Mr Lammy had said: "We will not stand by and let oil profits endanger the lives of Ukrainians - nor will we let Russia keep filling its coffers as it continues to threaten our collective security."

The conflict - approaching its third anniversary - was among the topics discussed when Sir Keir and Mr Macron met at Chequers on Thursday evening.

Following the Chequers meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said the two men discussed the UK's "reset" with the EU, support for Ukraine and "the need for unity in uncertain times".

A Government spokesman said: “The UK is taking a leading role in supporting Ukraine, which is why the Prime Minister committed £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, and this year, the UK will spend more than it ever has on military funding for Ukraine.

“Our focus remains on bolstering Ukraine’s defence, and we continue to push international partners to ramp up their financial support to Ukraine to ensure Putin loses.

“The Prime Minister has also made a clear commitment to speak regularly with President Zelensky, and have met in person six times, including hosting him at No 10 twice.”