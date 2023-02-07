Breaking News

Father of disabled girl who died after becoming morbidly obese guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence

By Kieran Kelly

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his 16-year-old daughter who died after becoming morbidly obese.

Alun Titford's daughter Kaylea was morbidly obese when she was found dead at her family home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

Prosecutors said the disabled teen was living in conditions "unfit for any animal" in soiled clothing and bed linen.

The 16-year-old weighed 22st 13lb, with a BMI of 70, at the time of her death, a trial at Mold Crown Court heard.

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence but her father, Alun Titford, denied the offence along with another charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

When asked why he had let his daughter down so badly, Titford said he was "lazy".

Titford was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Kaylea, who suffered from spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulceration, arising from obesity and immobility, the court heard.

Emergency service workers who were called to the house following her discovery said they felt sick due to the "rotting smell" inside her bedroom.

Kaylea was described as "funny and chatty" by staff at Newtown High School, though it is believed she did not return after the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: "Following the conclusion of court proceedings, a concise child practice review is to be carried out and will involve all relevant agencies following a clear statutory framework.

"The local authority does not feel able to comment until this process has been completed.

National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) Cymru Assistant Director Tracey Holdsworth said: "No child should be subjected to the horrific treatment Kaylea Titford was prior to her tragic death.

"The conscious, prolonged neglect by those who should have cared for her is incredibly distressing.

"Research shows that young people with disabilities are three times more at risk of abuse, and while Kaylea's parents are to blame for her death, this case shows why having effective safeguarding systems in place across out communities is crucial."