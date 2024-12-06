'I'd stay well away from swimming there': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Cam after site was awarded bathing status

Feargal Sharkey visits the River Cam. Picture: LBC

By Frederick Hall

One of Britain’s top swimming spots is 'failing' on water quality due to pollution, according to environmental testing conducted by LBC.

In the latest edition of Feargal on Friday, Feargal Sharkey, the former Undertones frontman and environmental campaigner, travelled to Sheep’s Green in Cambridge to test the River Cam.

The Cambridgeshire river was one of 27 sites to be awarded bathing status designation in May and is a popular swimming spot during the summer months.

But LBC can now reveal that the river has repeatedly failed to meet the minimum standard for water quality.

The nitrate test - a key indicator sewage pollution in a river - generated a reading of ​​15 parts per million

That is three times above the threshold of what is deemed ‘excessive’ by the Water Quality Monitoring Network.

Phosphate levels in the Cam came in at 0.77 parts per million - nearly three times over the upper limit defined by the Water Framework Directive

High levels of phosphates in rivers can cause a significant number of fish deaths because of how it reduces the available oxygen in the ecosystem.

Testing carried out by Simplex Health on behalf of LBC showed the presence of E Coli in the River Test was over the level at which the Environment Agency (EA) considers a river to be “poor quality bathing water”.

This reading came in at 1733 colony forming units per 100ml.

E Coli can cause diarrhoea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and can be deadly in extreme cases.

Feargal visits the River Cam

Reacting to the results, Feargal told LBC: "If I lived in Cambridge, I would stay well away from swimming in the River Cam."

There are mounting concerns about the role of an Anglian Water sewage works when it comes to pollution in the River Cam.

Bosses at the water company have in recent days been warned by Ofwat - the water regulator - that they could be banned from receiving bonus payments if the firm's performance does not improve.

Anglian Water has been prosecuted five times since 2022 over discharging untreated sewage.

In response to LBC’s investigation, a Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We share our customers’ desire to make our waterways healthier, and we know how valuable they have become for community recreation and wellbeing.

"Official bathing water designation is a helpful framework as it can help unlock investment.

"Next year we’re planning to undertake a study to determine which of the multiple environmental factors at play is contributing to the poor water quality at Sheep’s Green.

"This allow us and other stakeholders on the River Cam to target future investment towards the most effective solutions to help improve the bathing water quality."