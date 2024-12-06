'I'd stay well away from swimming there': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Cam after site was awarded bathing status

6 December 2024, 07:58

Feargal Sharkey visits the River Cam
Feargal Sharkey visits the River Cam. Picture: LBC

By Frederick Hall

One of Britain’s top swimming spots is 'failing' on water quality due to pollution, according to environmental testing conducted by LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the latest edition of Feargal on Friday, Feargal Sharkey, the former Undertones frontman and environmental campaigner, travelled to Sheep’s Green in Cambridge to test the River Cam.

The Cambridgeshire river was one of 27 sites to be awarded bathing status designation in May and is a popular swimming spot during the summer months.

But LBC can now reveal that the river has repeatedly failed to meet the minimum standard for water quality.

The nitrate test - a key indicator sewage pollution in a river - generated a reading of ​​15 parts per million

That is three times above the threshold of what is deemed ‘excessive’ by the Water Quality Monitoring Network.

Read more: 'We should be treasuring these rivers': Feargal Sharkey calls on water companies to step up as he tests River Wylye

Read more: 'We're destroying what should be the finest river on Earth': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Test with LBC

Phosphate levels in the Cam came in at 0.77 parts per million - nearly three times over the upper limit defined by the Water Framework Directive

High levels of phosphates in rivers can cause a significant number of fish deaths because of how it reduces the available oxygen in the ecosystem.

Testing carried out by Simplex Health on behalf of LBC showed the presence of E Coli in the River Test was over the level at which the Environment Agency (EA) considers a river to be “poor quality bathing water”.

This reading came in at 1733 colony forming units per 100ml.

E Coli can cause diarrhoea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and can be deadly in extreme cases.

Feargal visits the River Cam

Reacting to the results, Feargal told LBC: "If I lived in Cambridge, I would stay well away from swimming in the River Cam."

There are mounting concerns about the role of an Anglian Water sewage works when it comes to pollution in the River Cam.

Bosses at the water company have in recent days been warned by Ofwat - the water regulator - that they could be banned from receiving bonus payments if the firm's performance does not improve.

Anglian Water has been prosecuted five times since 2022 over discharging untreated sewage.

In response to LBC’s investigation, a Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We share our customers’ desire to make our waterways healthier, and we know how valuable they have become for community recreation and wellbeing.

"Official bathing water designation is a helpful framework as it can help unlock investment.

"Next year we’re planning to undertake a study to determine which of the multiple environmental factors at play is contributing to the poor water quality at Sheep’s Green.

"This allow us and other stakeholders on the River Cam to target future investment towards the most effective solutions to help improve the bathing water quality."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Zealand’s highest peak, Aoraki, centre, in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Three climbers believed to have died in fall on New Zealand’s highest peak

Live
Short formed New Measurement Train with Colas liveried Class 43 Power Car 43272 leading approaching Findern Lane Level Crossing South Derbyshire

Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure

Jess Fishlock criticised Manchester United for scrapping plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Manchester United blasted over scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets by Welsh women’s record goalscorer

FOX Nation Patriot Awards

Trump talks up election victory as he receives patriot of the year award

Australia Synagogue Fire

Australian leader blames antisemitism for arson that damaged synagogue

Two people were injured in the attack

Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Hunt for gunman who killed medical insurance chief heads into third day

NASA Moon Missions

Nasa pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

a massive county lines crackdown took place last week.

Week-long county lines crackdown sees 1,600 arrested as £3 million worth of drugs and 557 weapons seized by police

Keir Starmer Delivers 'Plan For Change' Speech

Labour pledges to take on nimbyism and usher in 'biggest building boom' in 50 years with 150 new infrastructure projects

A man has died after being attacked by a dog in east London (dog pictured is not the animal in question)

Man, 42, dies after being attacked by 'dangerous fighting dog' in London as owner charged

People watch waves roll in across a beach

Tsunami warning for US west coast cancelled after earthquake

21 small boats were seized.

Suspects arrested in international operation targeting small-boat smugglers

The man wanted for questioning over the shooting

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attends the inauguration of the Coronation Food Project hub

Sadiq Khan 'to be knighted' in New Year honours list

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry at the New York Times Dealbook Summit

Prince Harry brushes Meghan Markle divorce rumours aside during New York conference.

Alleged spy Vanya Gaberova (L), Award-winning journalist Christo Grozev (R)

Russian spy discussed using 'true sexy b****' in honeytrap plot against award-winning journalist, court told
A tsunami hazard zone warning sign against the blue sky in Monterey, California

Tsunami warning as earthquake strikes off California

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron vows to stay in office until the end of his term

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills teenager in wheelchair

Emmanuel Macron delivered a scathing address on Thursday.

Macron vows to appoint new PM 'in coming days' after no confidence vote sees French government collapse
The warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of California.

Tsunami warning cancelled after powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits northern California

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech
Nikita Hand has been awarded costs in her civil action against Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star
Russia's war in Ukraine has "not been worth" the suffering and misery it has caused, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News