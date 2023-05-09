First giant barge set to house 500 migrants docks in Falmouth as ministers promise more boats on the way

9 May 2023, 15:24

Giant barge that will house 500 migrants docks in Falmouth for refit - with ministers promising more to come
Giant barge that will house 500 migrants docks in Falmouth for refit - with ministers promising more to come. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The first giant barge set to house channel migrants has docked on England's south coast, as the Government promises more floating accommodation is on the way.

The large vessel - named the Bibby Stockholm, was formerly used to accommodate oil and construction workers before being purchased by the UK Government.

Docking in Falmouth, Cornwall, at around 8am on Tuesday, the vessel will undergo a refit before migrants are moved aboard and out of hotels they're currently being housed in.

Comprising of 222 rooms, the Italian vessel features catering facilities, en suite bathrooms and leisure facilities - including pool tables and a gym.

The ship, which will now accommodate up to 506 male asylum seekers, will say refugees share rooms with en suite washing facilities.

The barge is expected to be operational this summer and will remain open for at least 18 months the Government has said.

If current plans go ahead, the vessel will be docked near the town of Weymouth, off the Dorset coast - a move which has come up against fierce resistance from a local MPs and Dorset council.

Local Tory MP Richard Drax is now considering legal action in conjunction with the council to block what he describes as an “inappropriate” plan.

Dorset’s Police and Crime Commissioner, David Sidwick, is also demanding extra funding from the Home Office in order to cover additional costs linked to policing the barge.

Described as "basic" by the Home Office, the accommodation reported to cost in the region of £20,000 a day.

Despite the notable price tag, the Government has made assurances that the latest plan to tackle the housing of immigrants will prove "significantly cheaper" than hotels.

Mr Drax, who has previously championed a reduction in levels of UK immigration, has said the barge was "dumped on our door" by the Home Office without consultation.

The current interior of the barge - formerly used to accommodate oil workers.
The current interior of the barge - formerly used to accommodate oil workers. Picture: Bibby Marine ltd.

He continues to urge Home Secretary Suella Braverman to scrap the idea, amid reports that Dorset council were told last week that the barge will be fenced off within Portland harbour to stop migrants wandering around.

Portland is primarily used to dock commercial ships and cruise liners carrying in the region of 130,000 passengers this year.

It follows the news MPs were backing controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings the channel.

The bill, passed two weeks ago, saw 289 votes in favour and 230 against.

