Food inflation at record high as prices surge 10.6% higher than a year ago

28 September 2022, 09:47

Brits are facing record food inflation costs fuelled by the war in Ukraine.
Brits are facing record food inflation costs fuelled by the war in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Food inflation has hit its highest rate on record, with shoppers now paying 10.6% more than they were a year ago, new figures have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British shoppers are facing record food inflation, with supply lines affected by the on-going war in Ukraine.

Overall shop price inflation rose to 5.7% in September, up from 5.1% in August to mark another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index began in 2005.

Food price inflation soared past last month's 9.3% to 10.6%, driven by the war in Ukraine continuing to raise price of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil, particularly affecting products such as margarine.

Fresh food products are now a record 12.1% higher than last year, up from 10.5% in August - the represents the highest inflation rate for the category ever recorded.

Food product rises

  • Fresh food - an average of 12.1pc rise compared to last year, up from 10.5pc in August
  • Pasta and tinned tomatoes - record 8.6pc rise
  • Non food inflation rises by 3.3pc as hardware DIY and gardening products hit by rising transport costs

Read more: Bank of England will change rates ‘as much as needed’ to control inflation

Read more: One in seven people ‘dealing with the cost-of-living crisis with no savings’

Ambient food inflation also reached a record 8.6%, up from 7.8% last month - the record fastest rate of increase for the category.

However, while the summer drought diminished some harvests, other produce benefited from the scorching temperatures, helping to bring down prices for fruit such as tomatoes, strawberries, and blueberries.

Inflation not related to food rose from 2.9% last month to 3.3% - this was largely driven by heavier hardware, DIY and gardening products that have been hit by rising transport costs.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "Retailers are battling huge cost pressures from the weak pound, rising energy bills and global commodity prices, high transport costs, a tight labour market and the cumulative burden of Government-imposed costs.

Though the summer's scorching temperatures hit harvests hard, some products benefitted from the hot weather
Though the summer's scorching temperatures hit harvests hard, some products benefitted from the hot weather. Picture: Alamy

"And, with business rates set to jump by 10% next April, squeezed retailers face an additional £800 million in unaffordable tax rises.

"Government must urgently freeze the business rates multiplier to give retailers more scope to do more to help households."

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "With food and household energy prices continuing to rise, it's no surprise that NielsenIQ data shows that 76% of consumers are saying they expect to be moderately or severely affected by the cost-of-living crisis over the next three months, up from 57% in the summer.

"So households will be looking for savings to help manage their personal finances this autumn and we expect shoppers to become more cautious about discretionary spend, adding to pressure in the retail sector."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

-

Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

jamin Mandy (left) Louis Saha Matturie (right)

Trial of footballer Benjamin Mendy adjourned after juror tests positive for Covid-19

Detectives have issued CCTV footage after a violent robbery in Fulham.

Police release CCTV in hunt for suspect after watch robbery in Fulham

Brewdog CEO James Watts

Brewdog boss James Watts subject of ‘vicious and relentless’ abuse led by an ex-lover who wanted to ‘take him down’

The new podcast launches on October 4th

LBC launches new 'Clear the Air' climate change podcast with Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Bank of England and the Chancellor

Bank of England forced to buy government debt in emergency move over 'material risk' to UK economy

Kwasi Kwarteng called for ‘cool heads’ after his economic gamble on tax cuts spooked markets

Chancellor pleas for 'cool heads' as he meets global finance chiefs for crisis talks - as millions face rocketing mortgage bills
Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy.

Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms as part of inclusivity drive

Wetherspoons to sell 32 pubs. Owner Tim Martin (r) with Boris Johnson

Wetherspoons sells off 32 pubs as it faces £30m loss – is your local up for sale?

The hurricane is making its way to Florida.

Hurricane Ian could hit Florida as Cat 4 storm after wiping out power supply to Cuba

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Ukrainian refugee heartbroken after she was dumped over text message with weeks left on Visa

Harry and Meghan have been moved to the bottom of the Royal family's website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunted down to bottom of Royal family website

Starmer has criticised the Labour MP's comments

'She will be dealt with': Starmer slams Rupa Huq over 'racist' comments about Chancellor

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Homeowners have told of their fears over looming interest rate rises

Buyers' dreams 'go up' in smoke: Starmer's mortgage warning as homeowners 'face paying thousands more each year'

Kwasi Kwarteng is under pressure to U-turn on his tax plans after the International Monetary Fund issued an extraordinary statement urging him to "reevaluate"

Chancellor urged to rethink tax plans as IMF issues unprecedented attack saying they will ‘increase inequality’

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Chinese clerk counts US dollar and yuan bills at a bank in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province

China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain

Hurricane Ian powers up to Category 4 as it nears Florida

A rescue helicopter prepares to land at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal

Body of missing US extreme skier recovered in Nepal

Sea disturbance

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Demo over Iranian woman's death

UN calls on Iran to avoid using ‘unnecessary force’ on protesters

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the UN Security Council

Occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will ask Putin to annex them’

Anthony John Graziano

California murder suspect and teenage daughter killed in shootout

Capitol Riot

Capitol rioter branded ‘one-man wrecking ball’ jailed for seven years

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince named prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London