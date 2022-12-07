Fury as government gives green light for first coal mine in 30 years

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The government's decision to approve a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria has sparked fury from environmental campaigners.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.

The coal from the mine near Whitehaven, to be known as Woodhouse Colliery, will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Friends of the Earth described it as an "appalling decision" that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.

However, supporters of the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria say it will create around 500 jobs.

It comes despite Rishi Sunak calling for a "global mission for clean growth" during Cop27 climate talks in Egypt last month.

The leader had initially decided not to attend the summit before a last-minute u-turn.

Read more: Eco-protesters found guilty of causing £1,000 damage to Constable's masterpiece The Hay Wain

Read more: 'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis

The government insists it won't be used for power generation and that the mine aims to be net zero. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gove "agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector", the DLUHC said.

A statement read: "This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation.

"The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy."

Labour shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said it is "no solution to the energy crisis, it does not offer secure, long-term jobs, and it marks this government giving up on all pretence of climate leadership".

"Waving this mine through further cements Rishi Sunak as an out of date fossil fuel PM in a renewable age," the MP said.

The move also threatens to anger some Conservative MPs, who were opposing the mine.

Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven. Picture: Alamy

Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth said: "Approving this mine is a misguided and deeply damaging mistake that flies in the face of all the evidence.

"The mine isn't needed, will add to global climate emissions, and won't replace Russian coal."

Greenpeace UK policy director Doug Parr said the Government "risks becoming a superpower in climate hypocrisy rather than climate leadership".

He said: "How can we possibly expect other countries to rein in fossil fuel extraction when we're building new coal mines here?

"Worse still, this mine will do absolutely nothing for the UK's energy security since the coal it contains can only be used for steelmaking, not generating power, and more than 80% of it is earmarked for sale in Europe anyway.

"There's a technological revolution building in steel-making, but this approach could make the UK a backwater in the 21st-century clean tech race."

The decision has sparked fury among environmentalists. Picture: Alamy

Tom Fyans, interim chief executive at countryside charity CPRE, described the decision as "absurdly retrograde".

He added: "Instead of grasping the opportunity to lead the world in a clean and green industrial revolution, here we are clinging on to the dirty coal that powered and poisoned the Victorian era.

"This shameful decision beggars belief. It will degrade the countryside, pollute the atmosphere and makes a mockery of the Government's legally binding climate commitments.

"The people of Cumbria are crying out for good jobs and a stable future. Like other rural communities up and down the country, they have suffered years of neglect and underinvestment.

"That's why it's vital the Government keeps to its promise of levelling up by training and supporting people to work in green industries with good, long-term prospects, not consigning them to the disappointment of a dangerous job that will soon be obsolete."