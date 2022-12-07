Fury as government gives green light for first coal mine in 30 years

7 December 2022, 20:25

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported.
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The government's decision to approve a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria has sparked fury from environmental campaigners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.

The coal from the mine near Whitehaven, to be known as Woodhouse Colliery, will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Friends of the Earth described it as an "appalling decision" that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.

However, supporters of the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria say it will create around 500 jobs.

It comes despite Rishi Sunak calling for a "global mission for clean growth" during Cop27 climate talks in Egypt last month.

The leader had initially decided not to attend the summit before a last-minute u-turn.

Read more: Eco-protesters found guilty of causing £1,000 damage to Constable's masterpiece The Hay Wain

Read more: 'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis

The government insists it won't be used for power generation and that the mine aims to be net zero.
The government insists it won't be used for power generation and that the mine aims to be net zero. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gove "agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector", the DLUHC said.

A statement read: "This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation.

"The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy."

Labour shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said it is "no solution to the energy crisis, it does not offer secure, long-term jobs, and it marks this government giving up on all pretence of climate leadership".

"Waving this mine through further cements Rishi Sunak as an out of date fossil fuel PM in a renewable age," the MP said.

The move also threatens to anger some Conservative MPs, who were opposing the mine.

Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven. Picture: Alamy

Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth said: "Approving this mine is a misguided and deeply damaging mistake that flies in the face of all the evidence.

"The mine isn't needed, will add to global climate emissions, and won't replace Russian coal."

Greenpeace UK policy director Doug Parr said the Government "risks becoming a superpower in climate hypocrisy rather than climate leadership".

He said: "How can we possibly expect other countries to rein in fossil fuel extraction when we're building new coal mines here?

"Worse still, this mine will do absolutely nothing for the UK's energy security since the coal it contains can only be used for steelmaking, not generating power, and more than 80% of it is earmarked for sale in Europe anyway.

"There's a technological revolution building in steel-making, but this approach could make the UK a backwater in the 21st-century clean tech race."

The decision has sparked fury among environmentalists
The decision has sparked fury among environmentalists. Picture: Alamy

Tom Fyans, interim chief executive at countryside charity CPRE, described the decision as "absurdly retrograde".

He added: "Instead of grasping the opportunity to lead the world in a clean and green industrial revolution, here we are clinging on to the dirty coal that powered and poisoned the Victorian era.

"This shameful decision beggars belief. It will degrade the countryside, pollute the atmosphere and makes a mockery of the Government's legally binding climate commitments.

"The people of Cumbria are crying out for good jobs and a stable future. Like other rural communities up and down the country, they have suffered years of neglect and underinvestment.

"That's why it's vital the Government keeps to its promise of levelling up by training and supporting people to work in green industries with good, long-term prospects, not consigning them to the disappointment of a dangerous job that will soon be obsolete."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pedro Castillo

Peruvian legislators oust president after he dissolves Congress

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin admits Ukraine war is taking longer than expected

Gretchen Whitmer

Five men to stand trial charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Donald Trump

Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Florida – report

Samuel Bateman

Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

The move could be a 'catastrophic mistake'

Banning workers from striking will be a 'catastrophic mistake', warns union boss

Pedro Castillo

Peru’s president dissolves Congress ahead of third bid to remove him

Russia Putin

Vladimir Putin denies western accusations of nuclear sabre-rattling

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

Footage shows the men disposing of evidence

Chilling footage shows abattoir workers calmly leaving after murdering men and laying out remains in macabre display

Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts

A seven-month baby girl died in a head-on crash on the H10 Bletcham Way he

Seven-month-old baby killed and two women injured in head-on crash as man arrested

Makayah McDermott was killed in the collision

Met Police officer cleared of causing death of child actor, 4, and aunt in high-speed London chase

Italian waiter Marco Pannone and Canova Hall, Brixton

Italian waiter, 25, 'beaten into coma after asking two drunk diners to leave London restaurant'

Time Magazine named Volodymyr Zelensky its person of the year (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Zelensky and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Umar Patek

Indonesia releases Bali attacks bombmaker on parole

Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Christmas travel misery as Border Force announces eight days of strikes at Britain's major airports
Passengers being led along the track at Euston

Passengers trapped on trains near Euston after overhead cable snaps - and warnings of major delays all day
Returning the Elgin Marbles would be 'a slippery slope'

Giving back Elgin Marbles 'would be a slippery and dangerous road' sparking mass exodus of artefacts, says minister
Ai Weiwei

Dissident artist Ai Weiwei says Chinese protests will not alter regime

Arshad Sharif

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned assassination’, report claims

Matt Hancock is standing down as a Tory MP, saying he "discovered a whole new world of possibilities"

'I want to do things differently': Matt Hancock to quit Parliament after I'm A Celebrity appearance
Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, in eastern Russia

Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion
Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

A man smoking a cigarette

Which parts of the UK have the most smokers?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit