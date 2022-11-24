'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis

24 November 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 11:33

By Madeleine Wilson

This irate caller tells Nick that the Tory government is "criminal" for their non action on climate change.

The caller spoke with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC after Just Stop Oil Climate change activists hurled tomato soup at a Van Gogh painting in London, and glued themselves to the wall.

The caller told Nick she was "astounded" at how the Just Stop Oil protesters are being described as terrorists.

She said: "The terrorists want to destroy lives and kill people, they're murderers.

"Just Stop Oil they want to save lives."

She later told Nick: "If eco-protesters can't legally go to Westminster.

"If politicians will do nothing about the climate emergency what on earth are people to do?"

"The Prime minister and the local MP referred to them as criminals, is there activity criminal?"

"I tell you what's criminal, non action on climate change is criminal.

"I would have the whole pack of them down for manslaughter."

Nick asked the caller: "So, throwing baked beans over an expensive oil painting, would you say that was sensible?"

She replied: "It's a silly thing to do but what other options are there!

"Politicians are doing nothing we've just had COP-27 with nothing achieved.

"What are people to do!"

