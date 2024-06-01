General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives to launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Labour and the Conservatives will both launch their campaign buses for the General Election on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has dubbed Labour’s a “battle bus” as deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will travel 5,000 miles from west London to seats across the country.

The Labour leader is expected to speak at the launch.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is also preparing to launch his party’s campaign bus in the north east on Saturday and is expected to give a speech.

It follows the dissolution of Parliament on Thursday, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below