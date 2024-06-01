General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives to launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

1 June 2024, 08:13 | Updated: 1 June 2024, 08:17

LBC's Live Election Coverage.
LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Labour and the Conservatives will both launch their campaign buses for the General Election on Saturday.

Sir Keir Starmer has dubbed Labour’s a “battle bus” as deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will travel 5,000 miles from west London to seats across the country.

The Labour leader is expected to speak at the launch.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is also preparing to launch his party’s campaign bus in the north east on Saturday and is expected to give a speech.

It follows the dissolution of Parliament on Thursday, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Liz Kendall tells LBC she won’t apologise for Labour ‘putting in tougher, higher standards’

Speaking to LBC’s Matthew Wright, the Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions was asked if she would be thrilled to see Diane Abbott represent Hackney East again.

Ms Kendall replied: “It's not for me to be thrilled or not thrilled. She's free to go forward and let me just let me just say this, I apologise to no one for Labour putting in place new, tougher standards, higher standards. 

“If we want to serve this country, if we want to make the changes that we are putting forward, people have got to know our candidates are of the highest possible standard. That's what this has all been about. And I for one will not apologise for that.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Friday that Ms Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election. 

It follows reports that she had been barred from standing after having the whip restored. 

Read more here: Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate in General Election, Keir Starmer confirms

Asher McShane

The Conservatives and Labour to launch campaign ‘battle’ buses

Both parties are due to send off their campaign buses on Saturday, with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer expected to give a speech at their respective launches. 

Sir Keir is due to speak from west London, while Rishi Sunak is expected to speak at the launch in the north east.

Asher McShane

Diane Abbott is 'free' to stand for Labour in the General Election

Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters: "The whip has obviously been restored to her now and she is free to go forward as a Labour candidate."

He had previously refused to say whether Ms Abbot would be defending her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat when the country goes to the polls on 4th July as he faces accusations of a "purge" of left-wing candidates.

Georgina Greer

Keir Starmer pledges to work with Donald Trump despite guilty verdict

Keir Starmer has vowed to work with Donald trump should both leaders come to power, despite the former US president being found guilty of a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Thursday.

Trump was found guilty on Thursday on 34 counts - a crime that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

Sir Keir highlighted that the judicial process was not complete, with Trump expected to appeal the decision, forcing a delay in sentencing.

"There is a bit of process to go with sentencing and appeal,” Sir Keir said.

Read the full story here

Danielle De Wolfe

PM Refuses to comment on Trump

Rishi Sunak refused to comment on Donald Trump's guilty verdict in a press briefing this morning.

Asked whether he was willing to work with a convicted felon in the White House if he wins July's election, the Prime Minister said: "You wouldn't expect me to comment on another country's domestic politics or judicial processes.

"I'm focused squarely on the election here at home talking to people across the country about the choice at our election.

"That's my focus."

EJ Ward

31 May 2024

Former Conservative MP brands excrement posted through her letterbox an 'attempt to bully me'

 A former Conservative MP has accused pranksters of "bullying" after "excrement" was posted through her constituency office letterbox.

Tory parliamentary candidate Katherine Fletcher says the excrement was posted through letterbox of her constituency office ahead of the Conservative's bid for re-election in South Ribble constituency.

She labelled the stunt an “attempt to bully me”, posting to X on Thursday, Ms Fletcher said: “Today the police are at my office because somebody has put excrement through the letterbox.

Danielle De Wolfe

31 May 2024

Former Conservative MP Mark Logan defects to Labour

Former Conservative MP Mark Logan has said he is backing Labour at the next general election, saying the party could "bring back optimism into British life".

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

30 May 2024

WATCH: Rishi Sunak confronted over lockdown-busting gatherings

Emma Soteriou

30 May 2024

'How can anyone trust you or the party?' Sunak challenged over Partygate

Rishi Sunak was asked how he could be trusted by a worker whose mother died during the pandemic. 

 The man told Mr Sunak that his mother died in 2020 - a month after he attended a gathering for which he got a police fine.  

"How can anyone trust you or the party after things like this?" the worker asked during a Q&A. 

 Mr Sunak replied: "Well, I'm really sorry that you lost your mum, and particularly in those circumstances, because it wasn't easy for so many people during the pandemic, the impact it had on everyone's life. 

 "I can't imagine what it must have been for you not to be able to be with her at that time. It's really tough.

"I'm sorry for what was going on in Downing Street. For my part, I apologise that I showed up to a meeting earlier. 

"As you know, I was working on things to help you and your business, and many other families like that. In fact, it was probably in that same period of time that you got to know me as chancellor. 

"Most of you didn't know who I was before then and I popped up on your TV screens, announced the furlough scheme... hopefully some of you here benefited from some of the support that we put in place."

Emma Soteriou

30 May 2024

