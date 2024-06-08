Live

General Election LIVE: Tories push cut to stamp duty as Labour to set out plan for small businesses

8 June 2024, 10:02

Parties are back on the campaign trail.
Parties are back on the campaign trail. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Parties are back on the campaign trail following a seven-way debate on Friday evening.

The Tories are set to push for a permanent cut to stamp duty while Labour has vowed to "pull up the shutters" for British entrepreneurs in an election offering to small businesses.

It comes as the fallout over Rishi Sunak's decision to leave D-Day commemorations early continues.

Conservative leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said during Friday night's debate that Mr Sunak was "completely wrong" to leave France early.

The move was also condemned by Labour's Angela Rayner, Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems, Stephen Flynn from the Scottish National Party, Nigel Farage from Reform UK, Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, and Carla Denyer from the Greens.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Rishi Sunak vows to axe stamp duty for thousands of first-time buyers

Rishi Sunak has pledged to axe stamp duty on homes up to £425,000 for first-time buyers, if the Tories win the General Election.

Stamp duty land tax currently applies to sales over £250,000 - but will fall to £125,000 from March next year due to the end of a "temporary" relief period.

It means the levy will apply to cheaper - and likely a greater number of - purchases.

The proposed change for first-time buyers would see around 200,000 households benefit from the change every year, according to the Telegraph.

It comes ahead of the Conservatives' manifesto reveal next week, building on plans from former PM Liz Truss' Growth Commission.

Kit Heren

Starmer plans business rates overhaul for Britain’s entrepreneurs

Keir Starmer has vowed to "pull up the shutters" for British entrepreneurs in an election offering to small businesses.

Sir Keir is expected to criticise the Conservatives' record as he unveils measures like overhauling the business rates system to help high street shops compete with larger companies and stamping out late payment of invoices by forcing large businesses to report on their payment practices.

Other measures include guaranteeing access to high street banking services by establishing 'banking hubs' and cracking down on anti-social behaviour to help revitalise high streets.

Sir Keir said: "Travelling across the country, I meet so many small business owners who work day in, day out, to grow and innovate. 

"Their entrepreneurial courage to take a risk and serve their area is what stitches the fabric of local communities together. 

"From the women entrepreneurs I met in Swindon to the distillers in Scotland, small businesses are the beating heart of driving growth and creating jobs for local people."

Kit Heren

Farage and Mordaunt criticise Sunak's 'completely wrong' decision to leave D-Day early, in heated election debate

Kit Heren

The party members share their final thoughts

To finish, the party members are asked to share their final thoughts. 

Angela Rayner says after fourteen years of chaos, it's time for change. Labour will secure borders, tackle NHS waiting times, bring down bills, boost neighbourhood police and more. 

Stephen Flynn says the Tories are finished. Who do voters trust to put their needs first? Unlike the Labour Party, the SNP will never get cosy with Westminster.

Carla Denyer says the Tories are toast, but the Labour Party are offering more of the same. Our children deserve better. Green MPs will protect our future.

Rhun ap Iorweth says he is standing up for a different kind of politics. The Conservatives are gone and it can't come quickly enough. But Labour need to stop taking Wales for granted. 

Penny Mordaunt says we've come through tough times but the plan is working. They will cut taxes, protect pension ands defend this nation for a more secure future.

Daisy Cooper says The Liberal Democrats will tackle sewage in the rivers, the social care system and will deliver the change we all want and need.

Nigel Farage says our politics isn't working. Who fights for the rights of ordinary British people? Reform UK is about the become a political phenomenon - join the revolt!

Kit Heren

Penny Mordaunt says violent crime is down under the Conservatives

Conservative Ms Mordaunt says: 'If you live in a Labour area you are 40% more likely to be a victim of crime. 

'That is a shocking statistic. We need more police and we need police in communities that can follow up with people.'

Kit Heren

Rayner says young people need to be educated about knife crime

Rayner says that young people need to be educated about the dangers of knife crime.

She says that young people sometimes carry weapons when they are scared of being attacked, although they are then more likely to be victims of violence.

Kit Heren

Nigel Farage calls for more stop and search

In response to a question about reducing crime, Farage says that stop and search should be used in areas where there is a high prevalence of knife crime.

He adds: 'And of course we don’t do it, oh gosh, if this area has a high proportion of people from black and ethnic minority communities, they might call us racist. We’ve got to stop doing this, we have to completely forget the colours of people’s skins... We have to be tough.'

'We're scared of our own shadow here,' he says later.

Daisy Cooper of the Lib Dems says that she supports stop and search, but not without proper cause to do so.

Kit Heren

Labour says the government has failed the British people

Daisy Cooper says the Conservatives have moved the goal posts on climate targets. We are facing an emergency but we can tackle both economic growth and tackling the climate crisis. A home insulation scheme would create new jobs, and be good for our pockets and the climate.

Rhun ap Iorweth says nothing is more important than looking after the environment. Wales can create economic prosperity and make the most out of its resources. 

Penny Mordaunt says people need to be able to afford to reach Net Zero, which her constituents currently cannot afford. She says Labour's policy is 'insanity'. If you transition too fast, supply chains will be destroyed, killing off economic growth. 

Rayner says Great British Energy will be owned by the country and bring down bills. The Tories have not done anything in fourteen years and spouted lies. 

Kit Heren

The debate addresses climate policy versus economic growth

The next question asks what matters more, economic growth or successful climate policy.

Farage says our climate policies are unrealistic. He says British manufacturing has been massacred, but carbon emissions have merely been exported. We're living in a fool's paradise. We will need oil and gas for the next thirty years and Net Zero is a bad policy.

Denyer says she used to work in the renewable energy sector. She says people are disappointed in Labour for not tackling the climate crisis, with the green investment pledge being dropped.

Rayner says we do have to change and we do need to have a green transition. Job creation, home insulation and Great British energy.

The SNP says Net zero is economic growth and there will be a just transition. Regarding oil and gas in the North Sea, Stephen Flynn says it won't exist forever. There's a sensible middle ground which means jobs can also be protected. 

Kit Heren

Lib Dems challenged over tuition fee u-turn

Cooper of the Lib Dems was challenged over her party's tuition fees u-turn under the Coalition government.

She says: “The fact is that this Parliament has been characterised by law-breaking, by lying and by the economic illiteracy of the mini-Budget.

“And of all the things that the Conservatives have broken, the worst thing that I think people have broken is people’s hope.”

But she was asked: "Do you remember going back on the tuition fees pledge?”

Denyer of the Greens says it's time for more personality in the Commons, adding that her party has matured.

Kit Heren

