General Election LIVE: Tories push cut to stamp duty as Labour to set out plan for small businesses

Parties are back on the campaign trail. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Parties are back on the campaign trail following a seven-way debate on Friday evening.

The Tories are set to push for a permanent cut to stamp duty while Labour has vowed to "pull up the shutters" for British entrepreneurs in an election offering to small businesses.

It comes as the fallout over Rishi Sunak's decision to leave D-Day commemorations early continues.

Conservative leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said during Friday night's debate that Mr Sunak was "completely wrong" to leave France early.

The move was also condemned by Labour's Angela Rayner, Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems, Stephen Flynn from the Scottish National Party, Nigel Farage from Reform UK, Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, and Carla Denyer from the Greens.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

