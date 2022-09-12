Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Detectives investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are now searching a golf course for the weapon used to kill her.

It's been three weeks since the schoolgirl was gunned down in her own house as she was caught up in a botched gangland hit.

She was shot in the chest after convicted burglar Joseph Nee ran through the open front door of her family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, to seek shelter.

He was being chased by a masked gunman, who soon caught up, stuck his arm through the door and started indiscriminately firing shots.

Yesterday Merseyside Police said two men arrested in connection with Olivia's murder, aged 18 and 37, had been released pending further inquiries.

Now investigators have turned their attention to West Derby Golf Club, in a leafy suburb of Liverpool, where it is believed two weapons may have been hidden.

So far nine arrests have been made in relation to the attack, although no one has been charged. Police hope finding the two firearms carried by the gunman that night will lead to a breakthrough.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "Three weeks on and our investigation continues in our relentless pursuit of the man responsible for Olivia's murder and those who are shielding him.

"I promised that we would leave no stone unturned in our hunt for the offender and the guns used on that night, and today following information we are carrying out an extensive land search at West Derby Golf Club in our hunt for those weapons.

"Our search teams are being supported by the North West Underwater Search Team and the Merseyside Police drone unit."

Mr Kameen added: "My message to the offender is clear - we will not stop until we have the evidence to put you before the courts and behind bars.

"Olivia's family are absolutely broken by her tragic loss, which has robbed a beautiful young child of the life and future she should have been looking forward to.

"Olivia wanted to be a teacher or a vet and her family have described her as someone who liked to laugh and make others laugh.

"She was an innocent young child in her own home, who should have been safe. "Since Olivia's murder the investigation team has been working around the clock.

"We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help us with our investigation to come forward. "This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic.

"The information you have could be that vital piece of information we need to find justice for Olivia and her family. If you know anything please get in touch. All information received will be acted upon."

Merseyside Police said anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.