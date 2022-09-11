Two men arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder released pending inquiries

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released pending further inquiries. Picture: Family handout/Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released pending further inquiries, Merseyside Police have said.

The men, aged 18 and 37, who both come from the West Derby area of Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been freed on police bail.

The older man was taken into custody on Friday night while the teenager was one of two people arrested on Thursday during police inquiries into the fatal shooting which took place on August 22.

Olivia was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee inside at about 10pm.

Another individual, a 29-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, when police executed warrants on three properties in West Derby.

In a statement, the force said: "The investigation into Olivia's murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice."

Earlier this week, Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up.

"Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it."

Merseyside Police said anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

