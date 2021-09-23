Harry and Meghan kick off NYC visit at One World Trade Center

23 September 2021, 20:33 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 20:44

One World Trade Center was the first stop on the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to New York
One World Trade Center was the first stop on the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to New York. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited One World Trade Center, with Meghan saying it was "wonderful" to be back in New York.

Harry and Meghan posed for photographs in the observatory at the top of the skyscraper against a panoramic backdrop on Thursday morning, with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and governor of New York State Kathy Hochul.

Mr de Blasio's wife, the first lady of New York, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio also joined the group.

Harry and Meghan accompanied Kathy Hochul, Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio on a visit to One World Observatory
Harry and Meghan accompanied Kathy Hochul, Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio on a visit to One World Observatory. Picture: Alamy Live News

Asked by a reporter if they were enjoying their trip to New York, Meghan replied: "It's wonderful to be back, thank you."

The group posed for photos at the One World Observatory in 1 World Trade Center
The group posed for photos at the One World Observatory in 1 World Trade Center. Picture: Alamy Live News

One World Trade Center was built on the site of the original twin towers.

The visit comes just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Harry and Meghan visited the 9/11 Museum
Harry and Meghan visited the 9/11 Museum. Picture: Alamy Live News
The couple toured the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan
The couple toured the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan. Picture: Alamy Live News
The memorial is built at the site of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001
The memorial is built at the site of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. Picture: Alamy Live News

The visit is the couple's first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

The Sussexes are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York's famous Central Park and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities, including London, by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

It was the Sussexes' first public appearance together since the birth of their second child
It was the Sussexes' first public appearance together since the birth of their second child. Picture: Alamy Live News

