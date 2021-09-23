Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Harry and Meghan kick off NYC visit at One World Trade Center
23 September 2021, 20:33 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 20:44
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited One World Trade Center, with Meghan saying it was "wonderful" to be back in New York.
Harry and Meghan posed for photographs in the observatory at the top of the skyscraper against a panoramic backdrop on Thursday morning, with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and governor of New York State Kathy Hochul.
Mr de Blasio's wife, the first lady of New York, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio also joined the group.
Asked by a reporter if they were enjoying their trip to New York, Meghan replied: "It's wonderful to be back, thank you."
One World Trade Center was built on the site of the original twin towers.
The visit comes just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The visit is the couple's first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.
The Sussexes are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.
They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York's famous Central Park and around the world.
It is part of a number of shows being held in cities, including London, by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.