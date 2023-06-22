Hunt called off for missing firefighter Iain Hughes, who vanished while swimming the English Channel for charity

22 June 2023, 06:18

The search for missing firefighter Iain Hughes has been called off
The search for missing firefighter Iain Hughes has been called off. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

The search for a firefighter who went missing while trying to swim across the English Channel has been called off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Hughes, a crew manager at Wednesbury fire station in the West Midlands, is a father of two, and a "highly respected and much-loved colleague".

Mr Hughes set off from the Kent coast on Tuesday morning with a support boat alongside, but went missing later that day in French waters.

A large search including French and Belgian military helicopters was launched to find the married father-of-two but has now been called off, French authorities confirmed.

Iain Hughes disappeared while swimming the Channel for charity
Iain Hughes disappeared while swimming the Channel for charity. Picture: Iain Hughes

Mr Hughes, 42, had trained for nearly two years for his cross-Channel charity swim, his employer the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said.

According to his JustGiving page, by Thursday morning he had raised more than £8,500 of a £21,000 target for the British Heart Foundation, Firefighters Charity, and Midlands Air Ambulance - representing £1,000 for each mile of his swim.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, WMFS chief fire officer Wayne Brown said: "Iain's disappearance is unspeakably sad.

Read more: British kayaker 'rescued by fishermen in English Channel after clinging onto buoy for two days' after vessel capsized

Read more: Channel crossings hit daily record for 2023: Nearly 800 migrants made perilous journey to Britain over weekend

Iain Hughes
Iain Hughes. Picture: Instagram

"We are giving Iain's family all the support we can at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone close to Iain.

"He is a highly respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Private search and rescue groups with state-of-the-art equipment have been waiting since Monday for approval to help with Titan sub search

Private rescue groups delayed by bureaucracy have been waiting since Monday to start search for Titanic tourist sub

Children are wearing cats and tails to school, Katharine Birbalsingh has claimed

'Adult authority is long gone': 'UK's toughest headteacher' warns of 'cat' students wearing tails and ears to class

Wallace, a former Army officer, was among the favourites to succeed Stoltenberg after rallying global support for Ukraine and leading the charge on weapon donations, from Challenger 2 tanks to NLAW shoulder-launched missiles.

'It's not going to happen': Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he's not going to be the next Nato boss

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

The Titan submersible has just a few hours of oxygen left

Titanic sub's last hours: rescuers have until 12.08pm today to find missing Titan before oxygen runs out

Holidaymakers were filmed unstacking sunbeds at theTenerife resort

'Sunbed warriors' step their game up by unstacking beds to lay their towels down before anyone else

The Titanic sub's final moments

Titanic sub's last sighting: Footage shows tourists heading to wreck as desperate rescuers have just hours to save them

Tories have turned on the Bank of England over interest rates

Tories turn on Bank of England over mortgage crisis as interest rates to be hiked again

Carla Foster has had her appeal rejected

Mum-of-three, 44, jailed over illegal abortion loses appeal against her 28-month prison sentence

Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle

Tiger King star ‘Doc’ Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Sarah de Lagarde lost an arm and leg in a Tube accident

Mother given new bionic arm that can ‘read her mind’ with AI after London Tube accident

An ambulance is seen at the entrance of the women’s prison in Honduras

Gang slaughtered 46 women at Honduran prison in ‘monstrous’ attack

Smoke from a fire in Paris

More than 20 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Hammond said being outside the single market has had a cost to the British economy

Brexit was never going to make the UK better off, says former Chancellor Lord Hammond

Chris Brown was initially signed up to join the expedition.

Friend of Hamish Harding paid £110,000 to join Titanic submarine expedition but pulled out over ‘safety concerns’
The US Coast Guard has delivered the latest on the search

'Banging noises' heard in search for missing Titanic sub ‘inconclusive,’ as Coast Guard say they ‘always have hope’
Flowers mark the area where the crash happened in Manitoba

Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash

Paris

Paris firefighters battle blaze following reports of explosion

A suspected gas explosion has caused a fire in Paris.

Seven critically injured in Paris 'gas explosion' as buildings collapse on street and neighbourhood evacuated
Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

Tropical Weather

Parts of the Caribbean braced for arrival of Tropical Storm Bret

7ft waves and winds of up to 30mph are battering the site from where the rescue effort is being coordinated

30mph gusts and 7ft swell at search site as efforts to find missing Titanic sub enter critical 24 hours
Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit