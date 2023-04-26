Controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings backed by MPs

Suella Braverman wanted powers to rapidly deport illegal migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Controversial laws that will make it easier for the government to throw out illegal arrivals have been approved by MPs.

The Illegal Migration Bill will stop people who arrive in the UK illegally from being able to stay.

They will instead be thrown out to either their home country or what the Government calls "safe third countries".

Ministers say this will remove the incentive for people to cross the Channel on small boats, as tens of thousands do every year.

The bill was passed by 289 votes in favour and 230 against.

The Government claims it will allow people with genuine need for asylum the opportunity to get help, because prompt removals will free up capacity in the system, and says it will stop people being thrown into the service of modern slavers.

Home secretary Suella Braverman, promoting the bill on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, said: "I think that uncontrolled and unprecedented levels of illegal migration are totally unacceptable to our country and to our values."

Suella Braverman wants to stop the small boat crossings. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether she agreed with Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick's view that uncontrolled migration "threatens to cannibalise the compassion of the British public", the Home Secretary said: "I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country.

"We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who've come on boats related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution.

"There are real challenges which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to ensure that we bring an end to the boat crossings."

But critics fear it will hamper efforts to give asylum to people fleeing dangerous circumstances and that it may not stop the crossings, which tens of thousands make every year despite the perils, at all.

Home Secretary quizzed on Jenrick's illegal migration comments

The Government says by clamping down on illegal migration, small boat crossings will be cut down. Picture: Alamy

They want safe routes to be opened up by the Government instead.

There are also right-wing critics who say the bill does not go far enough.

The Government has not been able to say if the plans comply with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Former prime minister Theresa May, speaking in the Commons, warned it could make modern slavery problems worse.

"The approach in this bill, I believe, will have several ramifications. I believe it will consign victims to remain in slavery," she said.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said: "We need to send the right signals about this and I think the problem with this Bill right now is it's unnecessarily now targeting a group of people that are not the problem, themselves will suffer, and ironically we will fail as a Government through the home affairs end of it because the police simply won't be able to get those prosecutions."

Although the bill has been approved by MPs, it is expected to face resistance in the Lords.