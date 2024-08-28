Inbetweeners 'to reunite' as star reveals comeback talks have taken place ten years on from last film

By Kit Heren

The Inbetweeners could be set to reunite for another film ten years on from their last outing, as one of the stars revealed that comeback talks have taken place.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the cult hit sitcom and films, said that negotiations to get back together had "happened in various forms".

"All of us feel it would be nice to do," he added, in reference to co-stars Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley.

The original series, about four awkward teenage boys, aired over three seasons from 2008-2010.

It was followed by two films in 2011 and 2014, both of which were box office successes.

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Thomas, 40, revealed that the main cast members were still friends, despite not working as a quartet for a decade.

He said that one idea for the reunion could be a trip to Las Vegas - following their previous trips to Spain and Australia.

Thomas said: "Everybody’s anxiety would be, ‘Will it be as good?’. That is what we would be going in with."

He added: "We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives.

“We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.

“I feel like we all still really like each other.

“We’ve all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than The Inbetweeners to prove something to ourselves."