Israeli military storms Gaza's main hospital in hunt for Hamas

15 November 2023, 05:38

Israel says its military is carrying out an operation against Hamas in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
Israel says its military is carrying out an operation against Hamas in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Israeli military has stormed Gaza's main Al-Shifa hospital in a hunt for Hamas.

The military operation took place after the US said it had intelligence that showed Hamas was using the hospital.

It had been refrained from entering in previous weeks but had surrounded the facility due to hundreds of patients and medical personnel being inside.

It said on Wednesday that their forces were conducting a "precise" operation against Hamas in a specific area of the complex while taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.

The Israeli military had surrounded the hospital until US intelligence gave the go-ahead
The Israeli military had surrounded the hospital until US intelligence gave the go-ahead. Picture: Getty

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals and patients as cover and accused them of setting up its main command centre in and beneath Al-Shifa hospital.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had warned "the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not."

Read More: Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

Read More: Gaza's main hospital no longer functioning, World Health Organisation says, as Israel 'agrees to evacuate babies'

Israeli defence officials also said they will allow fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations.

That announcement came hours after the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees said its fuel reserves in Gaza ran dry on Tuesday.

Israel had refused to allow fuel shipments into Gaza following the deadly October 7 massacre into southern Israel that set off the war, saying Hamas will divert any fuel for its own use.

Israel says Hamas embeds itself in hospitals
Israel says Hamas embeds itself in hospitals. Picture: Getty

Fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in northern Gaza has caused 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days, the UN humanitarian agency said on Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the health ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza.

