Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

14 November 2023, 06:34

The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter
The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter. Picture: IDF/X
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Israeli military has posted footage which it says shows a Hamas terror base inside a hospital, with footage showing guns, grenades, ammunition, and babies' diapers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) posted footage from inside the Rantisi hospital online, which is littered with nappies and babies' bottles, which it says means hostages could have been held there.

Soldiers claim to have found several weapons in the hospital's basement, which includes RPG missiles and explosive belts.

"This is a kind of gear used for a major fight," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"These are explosives, these are vests with explosives [in them] for a terrorist to explode on [Israeli] forces among hospitals, among patients."

The IDF also says it found a motorcycle with bullet holes, as they claimed it was used in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

There were signs inside the hospital that indicated that hostages had been held inside the hospital, including female clothes and a rope, the IDF claimed.

Read More: Gaza's main hospital no longer functioning, World Health Organisation says, as Israel 'agrees to evacuate babies'

Read More: Hezbollah attacks wound Israeli troops along Lebanon border

They also claimed to have uncovered a tunnel shaft, which it says leads from the Rantisi hospital to a senior Hamas commander's home.

It comes after Israel says it wiped out a terror cell at the Al Quds hospital as Hamas fighters 'embedded' themselves within civilian groups.

The IDF says it exposed a huge stash of weapons
The IDF says it exposed a huge stash of weapons. Picture: IDF/X
The IDF says hostages had been kept at the hospital
The IDF says hostages had been kept at the hospital. Picture: IDF/X
The footage showed babies' nappies
The footage showed babies' nappies. Picture: IDF/X

"RPG fire and small arms fire were directed at the soldiers from the direction of the al Quds Hospital in Gaza City," an IDF spokesperson said.

"The shooting was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital.

"During the incident, approximately 21 terrorists were killed and there were no casualties to our forces."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Greg Hands was demoted in the cabinet reshuffle

Demoted Tory chairman Greg Hands told 'hacked off' candidates they weren't working hard enough before losing job

The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges.

Kettles and fridges tracked as NHS trials AI to spot patients at risk of needing hospital care

Southern England will be hit by a thunderstorm this morning

Met Office issues fresh weather warning as southern England to be hit by thunderstorm after Storm Debi

A XL bully dog (stock image)

Applications open for dog owners to register XL bullies before breed made illegal

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

NHS Leaders have cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

NHS leaders cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's 'very difficult to achieve' pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

The reshuffle - launched after Mr Sunak sacked Ms Braverman as home secretary - risked inflaming the rift in the Conservative Party.

David Cameron comeback sparks Brexiteer backlash: Rishi Sunak under fire from Tory right over reshuffle

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital and being observed "every four hours"

Jonnie Irwin reveals he is back in hospital and being observed 'every four hours' as he continues cancer battle

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears

The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK

Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 80mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights

Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend

'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton

Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak

Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police issued CCTV of a person riding an e-scooter in the area at the time

Homeless man set on fire while sleeping in Birmingham underpass in ‘shocking’ attack

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris' will revealed as paedophile artist leaves behind £16 million fortune, with last-minute change
Hotel Victoria Newquay

Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Football legends and royalty joined Prince William to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton

Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral
David Cameron

How can David Cameron be made Foreign Secretary when he's not an MP?

Aine Leslie Davis, a British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member, has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case
Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Three children among five family members killed in Hounslow blaze as dad ‘screamed my kids, my kids!’
Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend

Why was Suella Braverman sacked?

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit