Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter. Picture: IDF/X

By Kieran Kelly

The Israeli military has posted footage which it says shows a Hamas terror base inside a hospital, with footage showing guns, grenades, ammunition, and babies' diapers.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) posted footage from inside the Rantisi hospital online, which is littered with nappies and babies' bottles, which it says means hostages could have been held there.

Soldiers claim to have found several weapons in the hospital's basement, which includes RPG missiles and explosive belts.

"This is a kind of gear used for a major fight," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"These are explosives, these are vests with explosives [in them] for a terrorist to explode on [Israeli] forces among hospitals, among patients."

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side.



Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

The IDF also says it found a motorcycle with bullet holes, as they claimed it was used in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

There were signs inside the hospital that indicated that hostages had been held inside the hospital, including female clothes and a rope, the IDF claimed.

They also claimed to have uncovered a tunnel shaft, which it says leads from the Rantisi hospital to a senior Hamas commander's home.

It comes after Israel says it wiped out a terror cell at the Al Quds hospital as Hamas fighters 'embedded' themselves within civilian groups.

The IDF says it exposed a huge stash of weapons. Picture: IDF/X

The IDF says hostages had been kept at the hospital. Picture: IDF/X

The footage showed babies' nappies. Picture: IDF/X

"RPG fire and small arms fire were directed at the soldiers from the direction of the al Quds Hospital in Gaza City," an IDF spokesperson said.

"The shooting was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital.

"During the incident, approximately 21 terrorists were killed and there were no casualties to our forces."