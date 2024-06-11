It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather, according to Italian forecasters InMeteo.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 25C in Greater London and Surrey for a three day period to June 25.

The mercury is also set to hit 22C in Scotland and 25C in Newcastle and York over the same period.

The heatwave is forecast to end after just three days, however, with a return to the tepid 9-16C temperatures of early June.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, said the plume of warm weather was coming from France and Spain.

“If it comes off it looks like a short transfusion of very warm and somewhat humid weather, ahead of an approaching Atlantic frontal system," he said.

"Expect widespread 20-22C, tops of 25-26C South East England and Moray Firth region.”

He added: “However, don’t hold your breath, it has yet to happen and if it does it’s unlikely to last," the Birmingham Mail reported.

James Madden from Exacta Weather also supported the forecast said: "The main third-party computer models have already 'downgraded' the scale of the very cool and unsettled weather going forward and during the past few days of model runs.

"Our earlier high-confidence forecast for a major heatwave or super heatwave is still on target to develop in or around mid-July for the UK and Ireland, and temperatures could still reach as high as the mid to high 30°C mark at the peak of this."

Talking about the period from June 15-24, the Met Office long range forecast said: "During the first weekend of this period, a mixture of sunny spells and showers is likely across the majority of the UK.

"Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and could be accompanied by thunder.

"Temperatures will probably be slightly below normal for the time of year.

"Into the following week, similar conditions are most probable at first with further showers.

"Later in the week and through the weekend, confidence in the dominate type of weather pattern is low.

"As such, fairly typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types.

"This means some spells of drier, sunny weather but also some showers or longer spells of rain at times.

"Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly below average."