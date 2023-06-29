Parents ‘repeatedly abused’ 10-month-old son as he was found dead in cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 bruises

By Jenny Medlicott

A 10-month old baby was subjected to “repeated physical abuse” by his mother and stepfather for six months before they killed him, a court has heard.

Jacob Crouch was just 10 months old when he was pronounced dead in the cot of his Derbyshire home on 30 December 2020.

He was found in the cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 visible bruises, but he died from an infection of the lining of his abdominal organs - known as peritonitis - which was caused by a traumatic bowel injury.

Dr Sarah Dixon said it was “not remotely” possible that he received such injuries from a child or another activity and that they could only be described as “inflicted injuries".

She also said of Jacob’s perforation that the “likely mechanism would be a kick, stamp, or a punch” which later resulted in his death.

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, 33, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, 39, are facing trial at Derby Crown Court and both have denied murder and child cruelty offences.

Jurors heard that the pair had referred to Jacob as the “devil” in texts, discussed bathing him in bleach and fed him his own vomit.

Giving evidence at trial, Dr Dixon said: “Jacob suffered repeated physical abuse over a six-month period resulting in bruises to the face and body and many broken ribs.

“In my opinion, many of the bruises present at the time of death were inflicted injuries."

She added that she believed: "After he was last known to be well on December 29, Jacob suffered inflicted blunt force trauma to the abdomen, perforating his bowel and causing internal bleeding.

"It's my opinion that the symptoms of peritonitis... would undoubtedly have been present and obvious in the hours prior to Jacob's death.”

Prosecution told the court that Ms Barton and Mr Crouch “encouraged and applauded each other” when they assaulted Jacob “on a regular basis”.

Jacob’s mother sobbed as evidence against her was delivered at court, while her partner Mr Crouch remained silent.

Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs previously told court that Jacob’s fatal infection would have caused the 10-month-old’s body to shut down within hours or “a small number of days”.

Jurors were also told, however, that if he had been taken to hospital “in all likelihood he would have survived”.

Ms Barton, of Heanor, Derbyshire and Mr Crouch, of Moira, Swadlincote, have denied murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.

The trial continues.