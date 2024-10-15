Boyfriend of Finland's first ever openly gay ice hockey player 'admits to killing' star with 'hunting rifle'

Janne Puhakka (L) and Rolf Nordmo. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The boyfriend of Finland’s first openly gay ice hockey player has confessed to killing him, local media reports.

Janne Puhakka, 29, was found dead in the home he shared with his 67-year-old partner Rolf Nordmo on Sunday evening.

Puhakka made history in 2019 when he became Finland’s first openly gay hockey player, announcing his relationship with Nordmo.

Nordmo reportedly told police he had shot and killed the hockey stat with a hunting rifle, according to Finnish paper YLE.

Finnish police officer Matti Högman told the paper that the couple had split “several weeks ago” with the 67-year-old moving out sometime before Puhakka died.

Norwegian vet Nordmo allegedly “grabbed the gun” when Puhakka visited the property for “practical matters.”

The couple reportedly split weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

Högman claims violence was used “more than necessary” in the alleged killing.

Nordmo, who is licensed to own a gun in Norway, remains in police custody.

Puhakka, who played for Espoo Blues and Espoo United, retired from his hockey career in 2017, three years after meeting Nordmo.

Their relationship began online but the pair quickly fell in love and moved in with each other, according to reports.

Tributes have poured in for Puhakka in the wake of his death, with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin taking to Instagram to honour the sports star.

Local media have reported the death is being treated as murder, with Detective Inspector Matti Högman, telling news agency STT there was “reason to believe the suspect's actions were deliberate and cruel” and the “suspect and victim knew each other”.