Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money to fly friends to Tenerife. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

The mother of Jay Slater has said money from a fundraiser for the missing teen will be used to fly out friends and family to Tenerife to join the search.

Jay, 19, from Lancashire, has been missing on the Canary island since the early hours of last Monday morning (June 17), with a huge police search still underway.

A fundraiser called "Get Jay Slater Home" has garnered over £40,000 in donations.

Mum Debbie Duncan, who has flown out to the Spanish island, said on Thursday that she was with withdrawing some of the cash.

She said the withdrawn money would go on support for the rescuers, food and accommodation - as well as flying out the "loved ones" of the "wonderful people" who had come out to Tenerife to be with her.

Jay Slater has been missing since last Monday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Duncan said: "First, I would like to thank everyone for your support, kind messages, and good wishes.

"It’s difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now, but we are not losing hope that we will find Jay and return home together."

She added: "We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held. I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

"Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

"I'm surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we'll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.

"Thank you again for all your donations and support, this means the world to us."

A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

Jay was last heard from by his friend Lucy on June 17.

Ms Duncan and her son's friends flew out to Tenerife to assist in the search efforts, alongside his ex-girlfriend Jessica Ingham. His father has also flown out.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Duncan said: “It's been a week now and it's been awful. I've barely slept and I'm at my wits' end

“The Spanish police are doing a good job and we are getting updated from the consulate so we just put our faith in them.”

But the mayor of a local town called Santiago del Teide called Emilio Jose Navarro said some locals told him they had seen the missing teen watching some Euros matches.

