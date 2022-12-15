Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama among famous faces remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss

15 December 2022, 10:50 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 11:18

Twitch at the annual celebration of Black Cinema and Television
Twitch at the annual celebration of Black Cinema and Television. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama were among the famous faces remembering US dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, following his death at the age of 40.

The news was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss on Wednesday.

He was also known for being the long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres show, with DeGeneres herself describing him as "pure love and light" and said she would miss him "with all my heart".

Multiple US outlets reported that Boss died by suicide, citing the LA County Medical Examiner.

Sharing a post on her Instagram page, Lopez wrote: "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul. Shocked and deeply saddened.

"My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength."

Justin Timberlake reflected that "you just never know what someone is really going through" in his own online tribute.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," he wrote.

"I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television
Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television. Picture: Getty

He added: "Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people.

"Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

Oscar-winning musician Questlove wrote: "Rest in Melody Twitch".

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was "heartbroken" to learn of the news.

"I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch; Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show," she said.

"My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time."

Musician and producer Finneas wrote: "Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss 'Twitch. I'm Heartbroken for his family". Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner said her heart was "heavy" following the news.

"tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did," she wrote on Instagram.

"He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul. I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love."

Boss began his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. In a post on Twitter, 64-year-old DeGeneres wrote: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light.

"He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

"Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

As well as his work with DeGeneres, Boss was also a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in films including Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

Magic Mike franchise star Channing Tatum said he "had no words" after learning of the news.

"I have no words. There aren't any," he wrote on Instagram.

"My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much... I don't know where to begin.

"I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

In a statement published on People.com tWitch's wife said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

