Jeremy Hunt 'to cut National Insurance by 2p' in Budget as tax boost for workers

5 March 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 13:43

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax.
The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax. . Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut the rate of national insurance by 2p in his spring Budget on Wednesday, saving millions of workers hundreds of pounds a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to a report, the £10 billion move would save 27 million workers an extra £450 a year after the chancellor also cut the rate in November's autumn statement.

He will sell the move as a £900 overall tax cut to workers when combined with the two percentage point cut that was announced in November.

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax.

Cutting income tax is much more expensive than reducing percentage points in employee National Insurance.

Read more: Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories
Read more: Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key things you need to know?

A cut of two percentage points in employee National Insurance costs around £10 billion a year, whilst cutting 2p in income tax would cost £3.7 billion more.

Pic Shows Jeremy Hunt Chancellor of the Exchequer in No11 Downing Street
Pic Shows Jeremy Hunt Chancellor of the Exchequer in No11 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

This tax break is expected to come in April, according to The Times - which has not been denied by Treasury sources.

The opposition party expects Mr Hunt to take its policy of ending non-dom status, which Labour said it would use to fund most of the spending in government, to partly find the move.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has urged Mr Hunt to "tread carefully", and has warned of scrapping the tax status.

This allows foreign nationals living in Britain to avoid paying tax on overseas earnings and by scrapping the scheme, Mr Hunt risks driving wealthy people out of the country.

The chancellor has also argued this in the past.

On Sunday, Mr Hunt said he is aiming to build on autumn’s reduction in national insurance contributions but will only cut taxes in a "prudent, responsible and affordable way".

Speaking to LBC's Matthew Wright, Mr Hunt said his Budget intended to help grow the economy in the long term, allowing for tax cuts later.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt joins Matthew Wright ahead of the Budget

"Overall, I think what people want is not gimmicks, they want a long-term, responsible, sensible plan to grow the economy so we can bring down taxes and have enough money for public services in the future - and that's what I'll be delivering," he said.

Mr Hunt continued to say his approach to cutting tax is "very straightforward".

"If you look around the world, the countries that are growing the fastest tend to be the ones with lower taxes," he said.

"We need to boost our growth... but I will only ever cut taxes in a way that is prudent, responsible and affordable.

On Tuesday morning, the King held an in-person pre-budget audience at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III meets with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace, London.
King Charles III meets with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

The monarch, who is being treated for cancer, has continued with his duties as head of state of meeting with Mr Hunt.

Usually, the audience is private but this time the King was photographed shaking hands with the chancellor in the private audience room.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to war in Ukraine

Germany Tesla

Production at Tesla plant halted after suspected arson attack

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

‘We thought we were going to die’: Travel influencer who was ‘raped by seven men’ in India reveals horrifying details

South Korea Doctors Protest

Korean doctors face suspensions as Seoul moves to prosecute strike leaders

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Germany Russia Ukraine

Russia hacked conference call after German officer used unsecured phone line

The elderly lady was left dangling from the shop front when her coat was caught by the electronic shutters

Spider-Nan: Moment elderly shopper left dangling from storefront after her coat gets stuck on the shutters

The confrontation took place in central London

Shocking moment pro-Palestine protester tells lone Jewish man he should be 'beaten up' as police watch on

Turkey Israel Palestinians

Turkey detains seven more people for ‘selling information’ to Israel spy agency

Emergency services are at the scene.

Two injured as double decker bus ploughs into building in central London

Israel Palestinians

At least 17 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

South China Sea

Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea

The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery

AI safety summit

Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk over firings ‘without cause’

Election 2024-House-California

What is Super Tuesday and why is it different this year?

Firefighters battle a blaze in Texas

Texas struggles to contain wildfires as wind threatens to further their spread

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

Leila Khaled, who hijacked planes, will appear via video link at a fundraiser hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Andy Street wants police to look at the event

'I'm not comfortable with it': West Mids Mayor to speak to police amid fury over Palestinian hijacker’s fundraiser
Taylor Swift performing in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift steals show at Asian summit as Singapore defends tour stop deal

Dave's joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac was worth £1.4 million.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' massive fortune revealed following his death from cancer aged 66
Andy Street taking calls from the public on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Tory MP's claim that Birmingham has 'no-go areas' was 'ridiculous', West Midlands Mayor tells LBC
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt out jogging in Westminster the day before the Budget

Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories
Thangam Debbonaire said that culture should be "accessible for everyone" and that the British patriotic song can make many feel left out.

Rule, Britannia! is 'alienating', says Labour MP after musician suggests classic could be replaced with folk music
Israeli troops near the border with Gaza (L) and (R) Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah

Hamas attackers raped women’s corpses, UN report finds

US Army Apache helicopters take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 4, 2024 (Kwon June-woo)

North Korea threatens military steps in response to US-South Korean drills

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

Brazilian travel vlogger who was 'raped as she travelled India with her husband' given £9,500 in compensation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery
The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit