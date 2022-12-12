JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

12 December 2022, 12:23 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 12:30

The board of Beira's Place, set up by JK Rowling.
The board of Beira's Place, set up by JK Rowling. Picture: Client

By Gina Davidson

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has launched a women-only sexual violence support service in Edinburgh in the wake of growing concerns that women are self-excluding from other current services.

Beira's Place - pronounced Byra and named after the Scottish goddess of winter - will provide what Rowling claims is an "unmet need for women in the Lothians area”.

It is not known how much the service will cost, but it is being solely funded by Rowling who has been acclaimed for her philanthropy.

She said: "As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I know how important it is that survivors have the option of women-centred and women-delivered care at such a vulnerable time. Beira’s Place will offer an increase in capacity for services in the area and will, I hope, enable more women to process and recover from their trauma.”

The move comes as MSPs were told in a consultation on planned reforms to the Gender Recognition Act, that moves to introduce self-identification of gender had led to previous women-only services now offering support, space and jobs to transwomen, despite the Equality Act of 2010 stating such services could exclude transwomen.

As a result, women survivors of rape and sexual abuse said they felt they could no longer rely on Edinburgh's Rape Crisis Centre, which is now managed by a transwoman, or women's aid refuges, to be female only.

The new chief executive of Beira's Place, which is not being set up as a charity, is Isabelle Kerr MBE, who previously ran Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis.

She said: “Violence against women and girls is an issue that crosses all cultures, classes, and religions.  These are gendered crimes that are overwhelmingly perpetrated by men and disproportionately experienced by women.

"Beira’s Place recognises that effective sexual violence services must be independent, needs-led, and provide responsive, women-centred services so that they are free from the pressure of current political agendas. 

"We are committed to ensuring that our service is free, confidential, and accessible to women survivors who may need it.”

The new service comes six months after it was reported there had been an increase in rape and sexual assaults against women in Scotland. Police Scotland figures show that between 2018/19 and 2021/22, instances of rape against women have increased by 25 per cent.

The board of directors includes former Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont, former prison governor Rhona Hotchkiss, GP Margaret McCartney, and director of For Women Scotland Susan Smith.

The service will be run by a team of experienced support workers, including Deputy CEO Susan Domminney, who also worked in the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis. 

Asked about its policy on helping transgender people a spokeswoman for the organisation said it was a women-only service offered "in accordance with the Equality Act which permits the provision of single sex services and a single sex staffing policy when there is a good reason for them. We use Section 212 of the Equality Act which states that a woman is a 'female of any age'."

She added: "We will exercise professional judgement on a case by case basis with concern for women as our primary focus. Anyone who phones for advice will be dealt with like any other caller.

"We believe women deserve to have certainty that, in using our services, they will not encounter anyone male. Where appropriate we will refer individuals to other appropriate services."

Asked why she had called the new service Beira's Place, Rowling said: “Beira rules over the dark part of the year, handing over to her sister, Bride, when summer comes again. Beira represents female wisdom, power, and regeneration. Hers is a strength that endures during the difficult times, but her myth contains the promise that they will not last for ever.”

