Watch: Change UK's Joan Ryan MP Having A David Brent Moment

Speaking at a People's Vote rally in Bath, Change UK MP Joan Ryan had a cringe-worthy moment when she asked for some audience participation.

"I want you to do something for me," the MP said. asking people to look at their hands.

When the assembled remain supporters did so the MP announced: "That's it, it's there."

"That's the answer to this," she said to her audience.

"It's in your hands," she exclaimed to a smattering of laughs from the assembled remain campaigners.