Watch: Change UK's Joan Ryan MP Having A David Brent Moment

16 May 2019, 14:15 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 14:46

Speaking at a People's Vote rally in Bath, Change UK MP Joan Ryan had a cringe-worthy moment when she asked for some audience participation.

"I want you to do something for me," the MP said. asking people to look at their hands.

When the assembled remain supporters did so the MP announced: "That's it, it's there."

"That's the answer to this," she said to her audience.

"It's in your hands," she exclaimed to a smattering of laughs from the assembled remain campaigners.

Joan Ryan speaking to the audience in Bath
Joan Ryan speaking to the audience in Bath. Picture: LBC

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Three Britons killed as small plane crashes in Dubai

Bin Laden family member nearly invested in Sheffield United

Moscow crash-landing: New video shows plane bouncing on runway before fireball disaster

Game of Thrones petition to remake series tops half a million

'Uncovering the dirty secrets of the place I call home'

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?