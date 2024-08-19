Katie Price misses yet another court date as she faces paying back £40k in TikTok earnings

Katie Price arrives at court. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A judge has been left “concerned” after Katie Price missed another court date.

The former glamour model was ordered to pay back £40,000 she made on TikTok as she reportedly faces a £760,000 tax bill after being declared bankrupt in March.

Today, a hearing revealed Price had earned nearly £95,000 from social media platform TikTok between March and May 2024.

Barrister Darragh Connell called for Price’s earnings on the video-sharing site to be suspended until she repays the cash.

This suspension was granted as Judge Catherine Burton expressed her “concern” at Price’s decision to skip another hearing.

Judge Burton said: "The 3rd Respondent does not appear to be in attendance at today's hearing.

Former glamour model Katie Price arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. Picture: Alamy

"However, the proposed draft order provides that she may apply to court to vary or set aside this order within seven days of service upon her.

"I have been content on the evidence previously seen that it is appropriate for the court to divert a percentage of Ms Price's income from payments to her trustees in bankruptcy, I consider that this is an appropriate order for the court to make."

Price, 46, has been told to attend the High Court's Rolls Building on August 27 after today’s hearing was adjourned.

This came after a judge ordered Price to attend today’s hearing, saying, “no holidays and ifs or buts.”

Price, 46, was arrested in front of her eldest son Harvey Price upon her return to the UK earlier this month after failing to appear in court, and was initially remanded in custody.

Appearing at the Royal Courts of Justice the next day, the former glamour model was told she must attend a further hearing to face questions over her finances.

Katie Price has been ordered to attend another hearing on August 27. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer said: “You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”

“I will move my diary for it,” Price responded.

It comes after an arrest warrant was issued by a judge after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Price previously said she was “not running from matters”, but was “away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries” during the court hearing.

In a now-deleted statement, Price wrote: “I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal.”

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.