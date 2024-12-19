Sir Keir Starmer stands behind Labour minister Tulip Siddiq who is 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh

19 December 2024, 16:14

Tulip Siddiq and Keir Starmer
Tulip Siddiq and Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Sir Keir Starmer is standing behind Tulip Siddiq after the Treasury minister was named in an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh, Downing Street has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The prime minister says Siddiq denies any involvement in alleged corruption in the South Asian country.

He added that he wouldn't comment on unconfirmed media speculation.

Starmer said Siddiq had not been formally contacted by authorities, and he did not know of any attempts by the Bangladeshi government to get in touch.

The Labour minister has been accused of serious corruption in Bangladesh, with local officials launching an embezzlement probe.

Tulip Siddiq, the City minister, is said to have helped her aunt, who until a few months ago was the Bangladeshi prime minister, siphon off billions of pounds from infrastructure projects.

Hampstead and Highgate MP Ms Siddiq, 42, has not commented publicly but sources close to her have dismissed the allegations and said they constitute politically motivated attacks on her aunt, Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladeshi anti-corruption officials have claimed that Ms Siddiq and her family embezzled the equivalent of several billion pounds from nine large building projects, including a nuclear power plant, according to local media.

Syed Faruk, who runs the UK branch of Ms Hasina's Awami League party, said the claims were "fabricated."

Read more: Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK

Read more: Welcome to China street: The fraudulent businesses taking over UK homes creating a ‘huge tax black hole’

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina. Picture: Getty

"These are 100 per cent politically motivated attacks against the Hasina family by the current government," he told the Mail.

"They are attacking Tulip because she is the niece of our honourable prime minister, Sheikh Hasina."

Ms Siddiq, who is also the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is one of several family members accused of taking part in the alleged corrupt activities.

Anti-corruption officials accuse her specifically of playing a key part in brokering a deal with the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, which is helping build the nuclear power plant.

Tulip Siddiq pictured with Rachel Reeves on Budget day in October
Tulip Siddiq pictured with Rachel Reeves on Budget day in October. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hasina, who was PM from 2009-2024, has fled to India after losing power in an uprising this year.

She was accused of running a totalitarian and corrupt regime, with political opponents reportedly persecuted, imprisoned and even killed.

Ms Hasina resigned in August after mass protests that turned violent.

The current Bangladeshi government has asked India for permission to extradite her to face over 150 charges, including 135 for murder.

The British Treasury and the Labour Party also declined to comment on the allegations against Ms Siddiq.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Julian Lennon has revealed a cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son Julian reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he undergoes emergency surgery

Three hospitals have urged patients to avoid A&E unless absolutely necessary as services are hit by high demand.

Hospitals urge public to avoid A&E unless urgent as services hit by 'exceptionally high demand'

A

'Ignore, ignore, ignore': Andrew Tate brags about refusing to pay taxes in resurfaced video - as police to seize over £2million
Mathias and Paul Pogba

Brother of footballer Paul Pogba jailed over extortion and kidnapping plot

Luigi Mangione leaving court

Healthcare chief shooting suspect to return to New York to face murder charges

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Pool)

Luigi Mangione waives extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Teens detained for life over murder of two best friends stabbed to death in mistaken identity revenge attack

Women stand amid the destroyed buildings on the island of Mayotte

French president visits Mayotte to survey damage from cyclone

Exclusive
Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey

Jurors involved in 'extremely stressful and traumatic' Sara Sharif case offered counselling and support

Gisele Pelicot walks past police and crowd as she arrives at the court in southern France

Gisele Pelicot tells of ordeal as ex-husband jailed in mass rape trial in France

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster

Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Smoke rises from a building following a fire in Taiwan

Nine die in massive fire in Taiwan

Gisele Pelicot speaking to the press outside court

I thought of my grandchildren, Gisele Pelicot says after French rape trial

Putin has called for a 'high-tech missile duel'

Putin challenges West to 'high-tech duel' against Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks to European Council president Antonio Costa as they arrive for an EU summit, with flags in the foreground

EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without its consent

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences.

Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference

Putin boasts about gains in Ukraine as he holds annual news conference

Sean and Martina Burke, the parents of Enoch Burke, who was jailed after for committing contempt of court after failing to stay away from the school he was suspended from.

Former teacher jailed after school transgender row joined by dad in prison after courtroom assault
James Hitchcock, a footballer from Barton Town FC, has died from a head injury.

Tributes paid to Barton Town FC goalkeeper James Hitchcock who died from head injury after being attacked on night out
Gisèle Pelicot says she 'never regretted' waiving her anonymity

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ bravely says she ‘struggled on for her children’ as rapist is jailed for 20 years
Natalie Rupnow (pictured left) gunned down Rubi Patricia Vergara (pictured right)

Family pay tribute to girl who was shot dead after female classmate opened fire at school in Wisconsin
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

UK's youngest murderers since James Bulger's killers handed longer sentences

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-ASSAULT-WOMEN

Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years
A tall building peaks through a dense layer of fog and smog in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Bosnia’s capital chokes on toxic air as thick blanket of smog engulfs Sarajevo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News