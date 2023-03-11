Premier League and England footballer Kieron Dyer slapped with driving ban despite claim it could cost him his life

Kieron Dyer has been banned from driving. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former England international and Premier League footballer has been banned from driving, despite his argument that being without a car could put his life in danger.

Kieron Dyer, 44, who played for Newcastle, West Ham and Queen's Park Rangers in the Premier League between 1999 and 2013, admitted to taking a call while driving.

That meant he was stripped of his driving licence under the points totting-up rules, despite his claim of exceptional hardship.

Dyer, who won 33 caps for England and turned out for the Three Lions at the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2004, has chronic liver disease.

He was diagnosed in 2019 with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that does not have a cure. Dyer is on the waiting list for a liver transplant.

Kieron Dyer while coaching Ipswich. Picture: Getty

He said that he should not be given a driving ban, because if he was offered a new liver he would need to get to the hospital within two hours.

The magistrates expressed sympathy with his plight, but said he could get a taxi if he needed, the Sun reported.

Revealing that he needed a liver transplant in October 2021, Dyer said: "Unfortunately, I was (previously) diagnosed with a condition of the liver that would lead to me one day needing a transplant," he said.

"I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

"I'm very grateful to the club, supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family's privacy."