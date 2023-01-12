Not a Spare in the world: Smiling royals back on duty following Harry's memoir fallout

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to a mental health charity as King Charles visited Aberdeenshire. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The royal family have made their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, as the firm 'keep calm and carry on' amid the very public fallout.

The first sighting of Prince William and Kate Middleton since the bombshell release, the couple were seen arriving at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Thursday lunchtime.

It comes as King Charles' greeted members of the public during a trip to Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Kate waves to the public on the couple's outing today. Picture: Alamy

The visit was set against a tense backdrop of familial unrest following the release of Spare and its controversial claims.

The Prince and Princess' visit to the hospital - which opened to the public in October 2022, saw the couple speak with and thank the members of staff who have endured one of the busiest winter periods on record.

The Princess of Wales takes selfie with fans during her visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The couple are also set to meet members of the critical care team as part of the visit, previously spoke to staff over video call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The King could be seen smiling and greeting members of the public in Aboyne, Scotland. Picture: LBC

During the King's visit to Scotland, onlooker Stewart Nelson described the monarch as being in “good spirits” despite the ongoing “family trauma”.

Charles could be seen petting dogs and speaking in a relaxed manner to charity workers, thanking them before adding: 'I hope you don't get too cold'.

Nelson added he had previously met the King at the summit of Broad Cairn in April 1989, when both he and then Prince of Wales were out on their respective dog walks.

Describing how he and the King "shared a sandwich" and "a flask" during their first encounter, Nelson said the royal's latest visit showed the King "felt comfortable" in Scotland.

It follows the news that the English language edition of the Duke of Sussex's controversial memoir, Spare, sold more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.

According to publisher Penguin Random House, the book marks their largest ever first-day sales total for any nonfiction book published by the company.

It follows a series of claims by Harry as part of the revelatory memoir, with the royal claiming William threw him to the floor by the collar during a row in which William called Meghan 'difficult' and 'abrasive'.

Other claims made in the book include the killing of 25 Taliban members during his stint in Afghanistan and his use of illegal drugs as a 17-year-old.

He also confessed to losing his virginity to an older woman who loved horses in a field behind a pub, noting she treated him like a "young stallion".