Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson filmed swiping hat from Stop Brexit's Steve Bray, labelling him a 'parasite' and a 'scrounger'

Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson swipes hat off Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

Footage has emerged of Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson swiping the top hat from the head of Stop Brexit campaigner Steve Bray following a heated exchange outside Westminster.

The incident followed a heated exchange in which Bray was labelled a "parasite", "scrounger" and "malingerer" by the Conservative MP.

Bray can be seen marching up to the Conservative Member of Parliament for Ashfield & Eastwood outside Westminster Underground Station, before words are exchanged and Anderson reaches for Bray's distinctive top hat.

Anderson gained the nickname '30p Lee' on Wednesday following his comments surrounding the cost of living crisis, claiming people can live cheaply with 30p meals.

An apparent trolling attempt directed at Labour, the MP posted a picture of his cereal - Tesco's own brand version of Weetabix - with the words: "Just been asked for proof of a 30p breakfast. There you go."

It also follows his comments questioning whether people really need to use food banks.

Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson has been filmed swiping the hat off Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray after a fierce confrontation outside Westminster. Picture: Twitter

Depicting Bray wielding a number of placards, the footage shows the two engaged in a scuffle as the Stop Brexit campaigner attempts to grab his hat.

Prior to the physical altercation, Bray can be heard saying: "how's your subsidised meals going, Lee? Looks like you're benefiting from them".

Anderson responds: "It's a new year, but you haven't got a new job yet, have you?".

He continued: "You're still a parasite. You're still a scrounger. You're still a malingerer."

30p Lee getting physical and trying to steal my hat. pic.twitter.com/lpSNfxJNmm — Steve Bray on Mastodon @SNB19692@Mastodon.Social (@snb19692) January 11, 2023

Bray, an ardent anti-Brexit campaigner, has became a mainstay on College Green, the square of grass outside the Houses of Parliament, in recent years.

Chairman of the Blue Collar Conservatism movement, Anderson is a former Labour councillor who switched parties over Brexit, also claiming the left were failing working people.

A large grin visible on Anderson's face as he attempts to outmanoeuvre Bray, the MP is then ushered inside the building by a member of armed security.

Bray can then be seen, cigarette in mouth, labelling the MP a "piece of s***t".