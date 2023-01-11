Bank boss 'murdered by drunk stranger in random attack in West End'

Paul Mason, 52, was killed after violent confrontation in 2020. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A British banking executive was 'murdered in a random attack' after he was accused of stealing a phone in West London, a court heard today.

Paul Mason, 52, former CEO at Qatar National Bank, had spent the evening at the Ivy in West London when he was confronted by Steven Allan.

Allan, who had been drinking, accused Mr Mason of stealing a mobile phone before attacking him and knocking him to the ground, the Old Bailey heard today.

Mr Mason tried to get to his feet when he was punched with the blow being described by witnesses as making a "sickening crunch".

His head hit the pavement, prompting doctors to carry out a procedure to replace part of his skull. Mr Mason died six months later on June 4, 2021.

Allan, 34, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

Paul Mason died six months after his injuries. Picture: Handout

Mr Mason was the CEO of Qatar National Bank. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

Read More: Shopper, 62, 'stabbed for his groceries' in Manchester as police launch manhunt for knifemen

After being approached by Allan, Mr Mason tried to make his way home, but was followed and then attacked, MailOnline reports.

Allan screamed at him: "Where's your fight now?", the Old Bailey heard.

The attack took place near The Ivy in West London. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC said: "He appears then to lean down towards Mason, who is at the same time trying to shrug him off and move away from the defendant.

"The defendant then punched Mr Mason a second time while he was trying to get back to his feet."

A witness of the attack, Vaki Dhaval, claims he saw Mr Mason telling Allan to "stay away" while putting up his hands in a defensive manner.

The trial continues.