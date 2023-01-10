Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

Satpreet Singh Gandhi has been handed a life sentence. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

Chilling footage shared by police shows a "controlling" and "abusive" husband walking towards his home in the final few seconds before he murdered his wife.

Satpreet Singh Gandhi, aged 37, stabbed mother-of-two Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, after buying a knife and standing outside her flat in Victoria Road in Leeds on Monday, September 5.

Emergency services were called to the flat, but she was pronounced dead in hospital not long after the attack.

Gandhi was jailed for life this week after being found guilty of Harleen's murder and must serve a minimum of 23 years and four months.

Officers said that he killed Harleen after she ended their relationship six months earlier.

Footage shared by police after Gandhi was sentenced shows him buying the knife in a shop. More footage shows him loitering outside her home with a backpack believed to contain the knife.

He is then seen leaving a few minutes later, having stabbed Harleen in the chest.

Harleen's parents and her brother thanked the police and the courts for bringing Gandhi to justice, adding that the murder had been "a terrible time for the family".

Both Indian nationals, Gandhi and Harleen had come to the UK as students in March 2021, but separated about six months before he murdered her.

Harleen with her two young sons. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Senior investigating officer for West Yorkshire police, Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “Harleen had come to the UK to study and was clearly someone who had plans and ambitions for her future when her life was cruelly cut short by her estranged husband’s murderous actions.

Harleen with her family. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

“She was living separately from him following an apparent background of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour by him and was attempting to move on with her life.

“It appears that he could not accept this and chose to take her life, as we sadly see too often in abusive relationships.

Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandh. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

“Harleen’s death in such sudden and tragic circumstances has left her family utterly devastated, and we hope they can find some degree of comfort from knowing he has now had to answer for his actions and has been given a life sentence.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to working alongside our partner agencies to tackle violence against women and girls, particularly domestic abuse, and we continue to encourage victims or those who know about their situation to report it to us, either directly or to any of our partner agencies, including the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.”