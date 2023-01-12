Prince Harry 'will not be welcome at Charles' coronation' as senior royals fear what's said 'will end up in paperback'

Royals make it clear Harry won't be welcome at Charles' coronation. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry will not be welcome at Charles' coronation as senior royals fear what they say will end up in paperback, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prince made several bombshell revelations in his memoir, Spare, and in TV interviews this week.

He detailed family feuds between himself, his brother and his father while also retelling personal stories such as his experience taking drugs and losing his virginity.

The families of Princess Anne and Prince Edward are now concerned more private details will be shared at a later date if he attends the coronation, a source has claimed.

"There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne," they told The Sun.

"They do not want private conversations at the coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare."

It is unclear whether Charles will invite Harry to the coronation at all or if he would accept the offer.

Read more: Prince Harry congratulated for his ‘courage’ after release of Spare on Duke and Duchess’s own Archewell website

Read more: Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Harry's memoir. Picture: Penguin

The coronation, which is set to take place on May 6 - falling on Archie's birthday - is expected to be scaled down to be smaller than ever before due to the cost of living crisis.

The ceremony will be cut down from two hours to one, with only 2,000 guests attending, it is understood.

Organisers said it will "look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

A royal source close to the family said earlier this week that it would be very hard for Harry and his family to attend the event after "what has been said".

"The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there," the source told the Independent.

The King is set to make his first public engagement on Thursday since Harry's book hit shelves.

He will travel to Aberdeenshire to visit the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed to tour its new facilities and meet local hardship support groups.