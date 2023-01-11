Prince Harry congratulated for his ‘courage’ after release of Spare on Duke and Duchess’s own Archewell website

By James Hockaday

Prince Harry has been praised for his "courage, honesty, humour and light" on his and Meghan Markle's own website.

The Duke of Sussex was congratulated for the release of his book, Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever after hitting the shelves on Tuesday.

Harry makes a number of explosive claims about life in the Royal Family in the autobiography, including that relatives planted stories about him and his wife Meghan Markle in the press, and that his brother William physically attacked him.

He received a gushing congratulation on the website for Archewell - the Sussexes' organisation consisting of a charity and two lucrative production businesses.

"A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare," the message said.

"As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light.

"You’ve inspired us all. With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

It was a rare update for the Archewell site, which last shared an update on December 19 and made no mention of the Sussexes' Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

The site also included no promotions for the Live to Lead Netflix series, which is listed as being made by New Zealand-based production company Blackwell & Ruth in association with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Archewell.