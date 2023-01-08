Live

Prince Harry said "certain" royals choose to "get in bed with the devil"

Prince Harry conducted the interview with ITV's Tom Bradby. Picture: ITV

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry said numerous members of the royal family "need" relationships with the tabloid media in order to "salvage reputations", an apparent swipe at Camilla.

Harry also described looking at photos of his mother's body after the car crash as paparazzi took pictures.

Explaining why he wrote the book, Harry said he spent 38 years putting up with "intentional spin and distortion" - and finally had enough.

He added: "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to tell my story, because it's my story to tell."

Harry also slammed "tabloid media" behaviour around the royals, adding: "The thing which is saddest about this is that it never needed to be this way. It never needed to get to this point."

He began by movingly recalling the moment at Balmoral that his father shared the news his mother had died.

"Darling boy, she didn't make it", Harry writes in the book.

Bradby said: "It begins at your mother's death", adding that Harry's memories of his mother appeared to have disappeared.

Harry also explained that he only cried once after his mother's death.

Harry is pictured during the ITV interview. Picture: ITV

He said: "Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother, and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all."

Harry added: "And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Spare has already produced a string of sensational claims including Harry's description of drug use as a teen, his unusual experience losing his virginity as a teen and the moment Prince William attacked him at Kensington Palace.