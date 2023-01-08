'I swear on Mummy's life!': William 'grabbed at Harry' in furious row after Prince Philip's funeral

8 January 2023, 07:48

William and Harry got into a blazing row after Philip's funeral
William and Harry got into a blazing row after Philip's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William lunged for Harry's shirt as he became angry during peace talks held after Prince Philip's funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a separate incident to the widely-reported "shove" at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, William is said to have become furious at his brother in April 2021.

Harry, writing in his bombshell memoir Spare, said an attempt at reconciliation descended into an argument when William came for him.

Harry, William and Charles were on a walk around Windsor, near Frogmore Cottage, when they talked about the controversial interview the Sussexes gave to Oprah Winfrey weeks before.

Writing in Spare, Harry said he wanted to talk to them about bullying allegations raised against Meghan.

Read more: No more happy families: Prince Harry 'written out of King Charles's coronation'

He claimed they did not listen but as he turned to leave, William, "really steaming", shouted: "You never came to us. You never came to me."

William told him to take up Harry's accusation that the so-called Megxit agreement had been violated "with Granny".

Prince Philip's funeral was followed by the argument
Prince Philip's funeral was followed by the argument. Picture: Alamy

Harry said: "I waved a hand, disgusted, but he lunged, grabbed my shirt. "Listen to me, Harold."

"I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes. Listen to me, Harold, listen! I love you, Harold! I want you to be happy."

Harry said he told him that he loved him too "but your stubbornness is extraordinary".

Read more: Prince Harry 'only cried once' after mother Diana's death and was 'unable to show any emotion'

He said he tried to get out of William's grip but his brother grabbed him and made him hold eye contact.

"Harold, you must listen to me! I just want you to be happy, Harold. I swear I swear on Mummy's life," Harry wrote him as saying.

"He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped. He'd gone there. He’d used the secret code, the universal password. Ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis."

William and Harry broke into an argument during peace talks, Harry says
William and Harry broke into an argument during peace talks, Harry says. Picture: Alamy

He added in the memoir: "Willy wasn't quite ready to accept defeat.. "I've felt properly sick and ill after everything that's happened and, and I swear to you now on Mummy's life that I just want you to be happy."

Harry added: "My voice broke as I told him softly: I really don't think you do."

Previously, Harry has written about an incident at Nottingham Cottage in 2019, when William described Meghan as "rude" and a row broke out that saw him rip Harry's necklace and shove him to the floor, before apologising and saying the Duchess of Sussex did not need to hear about it.

The Palace has not responded to Harry's claims in his book, which is due out on January 10 but was accidentally released early in Spain.

But William is said to be "burning" about the claims.

A friend of the brothers told The Sun on Sunday: "William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn't going to retaliate.

"How many shots can you take at a sitting duck? It's cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches.

"He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Workers wearing face masks walk by as travelers wait at the departure hall of the Lok Ma Chau station following the reopening of crossing border with mainland China, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

China eases Covid-19 travel restrictions

Ms Zwerner was praised for her actions

Hero teacher improving in hospital after six-year-old pupil shoots her deliberately in 'altercation'

Investigators in protective suits

German police arrest man in chemical attack plot

Religious procession

Thousands of Catholics join ‘Walk of Faith’ through Manila

Prince Harry will play no official role even if he attends

No more happy families: Prince Harry 'written out of King Charles's coronation'

Prince Harry said he cried at Diana's burial but not afterwards

Prince Harry 'only cried once' after mother Diana's death and was 'unable to show any emotion'

Mexico Subway Crash

Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 57

The couple and their newborn baby went missing on Thursday

Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

Tel Aviv demo

Thousands of Israelis protest against new government’s policies

School shooting

Teacher shot by six-year-old at school ‘showing signs of improvement’

Pen Farthing said Harry's book is "badly judged"

Pen Farthing slams Prince Harry book as "badly judged" as he claims he must now leave Kabul for fear of reprisals

Ukraine Military Aid Explainer

Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Andrew Tate is hugely well known among schoolchildren, teachers say

Andrew Tate has become "hugely well known" among teenage pupils, teachers say as they "fear for boys' girlfriends"

Iran protest

Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests

Meghan and Harry talk to Charles on the Palace balcony

King Charles kept Meghan Markle from seeing dying Queen at Balmoral, Harry claims

Protesters in Paris

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Latest News

See more Latest News

A brain

US approves Alzheimer’s drug that can slow disease’s progress

Mr McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting

The 15th time's the charm: Kevin McCarthy finally elected US House speaker after repeated votes in chaotic week
Stokes has been charged, according to reports

Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011

'It's a bare-faced lie I was William's best man - I just introduced his friends' Harry says in memoir Spare
Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

New claims about Harry's book have emerged

Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business

Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The hero teacher screamed for pupils at the elementary school to run

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots hero teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit