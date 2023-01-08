'I swear on Mummy's life!': William 'grabbed at Harry' in furious row after Prince Philip's funeral

William and Harry got into a blazing row after Philip's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William lunged for Harry's shirt as he became angry during peace talks held after Prince Philip's funeral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a separate incident to the widely-reported "shove" at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, William is said to have become furious at his brother in April 2021.

Harry, writing in his bombshell memoir Spare, said an attempt at reconciliation descended into an argument when William came for him.

Harry, William and Charles were on a walk around Windsor, near Frogmore Cottage, when they talked about the controversial interview the Sussexes gave to Oprah Winfrey weeks before.

Writing in Spare, Harry said he wanted to talk to them about bullying allegations raised against Meghan.

He claimed they did not listen but as he turned to leave, William, "really steaming", shouted: "You never came to us. You never came to me."

William told him to take up Harry's accusation that the so-called Megxit agreement had been violated "with Granny".

Prince Philip's funeral was followed by the argument. Picture: Alamy

Harry said: "I waved a hand, disgusted, but he lunged, grabbed my shirt. "Listen to me, Harold."

"I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes. Listen to me, Harold, listen! I love you, Harold! I want you to be happy."

Harry said he told him that he loved him too "but your stubbornness is extraordinary".

He said he tried to get out of William's grip but his brother grabbed him and made him hold eye contact.

"Harold, you must listen to me! I just want you to be happy, Harold. I swear I swear on Mummy's life," Harry wrote him as saying.

"He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped. He'd gone there. He’d used the secret code, the universal password. Ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis."

William and Harry broke into an argument during peace talks, Harry says. Picture: Alamy

He added in the memoir: "Willy wasn't quite ready to accept defeat.. "I've felt properly sick and ill after everything that's happened and, and I swear to you now on Mummy's life that I just want you to be happy."

Harry added: "My voice broke as I told him softly: I really don't think you do."

Previously, Harry has written about an incident at Nottingham Cottage in 2019, when William described Meghan as "rude" and a row broke out that saw him rip Harry's necklace and shove him to the floor, before apologising and saying the Duchess of Sussex did not need to hear about it.

The Palace has not responded to Harry's claims in his book, which is due out on January 10 but was accidentally released early in Spain.

But William is said to be "burning" about the claims.

A friend of the brothers told The Sun on Sunday: "William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn't going to retaliate.

"How many shots can you take at a sitting duck? It's cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches.

"He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country."