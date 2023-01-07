Prince Harry 'only cried once' after mother Diana's death and was 'unable to show any emotion'

Harry's primetime interview on ITV airs at 9pm tomorrow. Picture: ITV

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry says he felt unable to cry after his mother's death, only shedding tears at her burial.

The Duke of Sussex was 12 at the time of mum Princess Diana's death in 1997.

In a teaser clip from tomorrow night's interview with ITV, Harry said "the two people most loved" by Diana could not share their feelings.

He said: "Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died.

Prince Harry conducted the interview with ITV's Tom Bradby. Picture: ITV

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother, and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all."

William, Harry and Charles are pictured at Diana's funeral in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Harry added: "And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

The TV appearance comes the night before Harry's tell-all memoir is published on Monday.

Spare has so far produced a string of sensational claims including Harry's description of drug use as a teen, his unusual experience losing his virginity as a teen and the moment Prince William attacked him at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said: "Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died.". Picture: PA

Meanwhile ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing said he must leave Kabul for fear of a revenge attack by the Taliban after Harry revealed he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

Farthing tweeted: "Well I was a Royalist until today…. Cheers #PrinceHarry. You have been very badly advised I would probably say.

"And glad you thought through the security implications of those of us still out in #Afghanistan trying to bring about some good. #idiot #notmyprince."