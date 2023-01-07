Pen Farthing slams Prince Harry book as "badly judged" as he claims he must now leave Kabul for fear of reprisals

Pen Farthing is pictured with animals at his Afghan animal refuge Nowzad. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Animal refuge founder and ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing said he must leave Kabul for fear of a revenge attack by the Taliban after Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

The former commando, whose charity Nowzad finds a new home for stranded dogs in the country, added that Harry's controversial memoir was prompted by bad advice.

He tweeted: "Well I was a Royalist until today…. Cheers #PrinceHarry. You have been very badly advised I would probably say.

"And glad you thought through the security implications of those of us still out in #Afghanistan trying to bring about some good. #idiot #notmyprince."

Farthing said Harry's controversial revelation of his "kill list" was ill-judged. Picture: PA

Farthing also wrote to his 122,000 followers: "To the idiots who made dumb*** comments in support of #PrinceHarry in my tweet below, know I have had to evac from #Kabul tonight in case of potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me in the wake of his badly judged memoir.. the animals suffer not me.

"You happy?"

Prince Harry was criticised by some veterans and ex-defence officials for revealing his "kill list" while fighting in Afghanistan during the War on Terror.

He said the 25 people he killed seemed like little more than "chess pieces" to him.

Pen Farthing brought animals to the UK from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, leaving his staff behind. Picture: Twitter

He courted controversy last summer after reportedly liaising with Boris Johnson directly about evacuating cats and dogs from Kabul as the Taliban approached.

Carrie Johnson, who previously worked as an animal rights campaigner, allegedly lobbied her husband to approve of the operation.

Thousands of Afghan translators and British citizens were left behind after an incomplete evacuation by the Foreign Office.

Johnson said it was "complete nonsense" that he had communicated with Farthing about the successful effort to bring animals out of the country, although a leaked Foreign Office email last March confirmed that the PM signed off on the move.