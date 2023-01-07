King Charles kept Meghan Markle from seeing dying Queen at Balmoral, Harry claims

Then-Prince Charles talks with Harry and Meghan on the balcony at Buckingham Palace as the Queen and the Cambridges watch on. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Meghan Markle was prevented by Charles from seeing the Queen as she lay dying at Balmoral, Prince Harry wrote in his explosive autobiography.

Harry instead attended the late monarch's Scottish home alone after receiving the message from his father, he said.

At 1.55pm on September 8, the Palace stated that both Harry and Meghan were en route to Balmoral.

But at 4.39pm, this was changed to only Prince Harry.

The Queen had passed away at around 3.30pm, with her younger grandson reportedly finding out online.

Meghan and the Queen smile together during a public appearance. Picture: Alamy

Harry was at Frogmore cottage in Windsor when Charles called to say he should not bring his wife, according to reports in September.

The sullen prince confirmed the claims in his new book Spare, which was sold at bookstores in Spain and has been leaked to numerous news outlets.

It is unclear how the Queen felt about Harry's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle, although a book by ex-Tory MP Gyles Brandreth said she wondered if Harry was 'over-in-love' with Meghan.

Harry and Charles's relationship is thought to be more stretched than ever. Picture: Alamy

The Queen also dismissed the couple's explosive Oprah interview as "nonsense", according to the book, but she said publicly that "recollections may vary" over events in the royal household.

The rest of the royal family have also kept tight-lipped after a series of allegations made by Harry in Spare.

The autobiography – which has not yet been released in the UK but came out prematurely in Spain – sees the duke claim he was shoved to the ground in a heated argument with Prince William and admit that he took cocaine.