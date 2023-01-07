No more happy families: Prince Harry 'written out of King Charles's coronation'

Harry and Charles are pictured at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry has reportedly been booted out of King Charles's coronation plans and will play no official role even if he attends the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex was previously expected to attend the event at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But a series of sensational claims in Harry's new tell-all memoir has worsened relations between the father and son.

Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah wrote tonight: "Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends."

Happier times: the Queen stands on the Buckingham Palace with the Sussexes, the Cambridges and then-Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes last month said they wanted a royal "summit" with the royal family before the ceremony, including an "apology" and "accountability" for prior treatment.

But since the leaking of passages from Spare, the chances of a royal kiss-and-make-up meeting seem slim.

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby which will air tomorrow evening, Harry says: “I would like to get my father back [and] I would like to have my brother back.

“But they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

King Charles's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey (pictured) on May 6. Picture: Alamy

A friend of the Palace told the Sunday Times that William is open to reconciliation, but the current book tour has not helped.

They said: “William would that, but how can he right now?”

“Maybe once Harry has written a book about all the great work the royal family does.”

A friend of the King added: "It’s a curious way to go about a reconciliation.”

Harry has also revealed that he was unable to cry after the death of mother Princess Diana.

In a newly teaser clip released by ITV, he tells Tom Bradby: "There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother, and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all.

"And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

The TV appearance comes the night before Harry's tell-all memoir is published on Monday.

Spare has so far produced a string of sensational claims including Harry's description of drug use as a teen, his unusual experience losing his virginity as a teen and the moment Prince William attacked him at Kensington Palace.