No more happy families: Prince Harry 'written out of King Charles's coronation'

7 January 2023, 23:07

Harry and Charles are pictured at the Queen's funeral
Harry and Charles are pictured at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry has reportedly been booted out of King Charles's coronation plans and will play no official role even if he attends the ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex was previously expected to attend the event at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But a series of sensational claims in Harry's new tell-all memoir has worsened relations between the father and son.

Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah wrote tonight: "Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends."

Read more: Prince Harry 'only cried once' after mother Diana's death and was 'unable to show any emotion'

Read more: King Charles kept Meghan Markle from seeing dying Queen at Balmoral, Harry claims

Happier times: the Queen stands on the Buckingham Palace with the Sussexes, the Cambridges and then-Prince Charles
Happier times: the Queen stands on the Buckingham Palace with the Sussexes, the Cambridges and then-Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes last month said they wanted a royal "summit" with the royal family before the ceremony, including an "apology" and "accountability" for prior treatment.

But since the leaking of passages from Spare, the chances of a royal kiss-and-make-up meeting seem slim.

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby which will air tomorrow evening, Harry says: “I would like to get my father back [and] I would like to have my brother back.

“But they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

King Charles's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey (pictured) on May 6
King Charles's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey (pictured) on May 6. Picture: Alamy

A friend of the Palace told the Sunday Times that William is open to reconciliation, but the current book tour has not helped.

They said: “William would that, but how can he right now?”

“Maybe once Harry has written a book about all the great work the royal family does.”

A friend of the King added: "It’s a curious way to go about a reconciliation.”

Harry has also revealed that he was unable to cry after the death of mother Princess Diana.

In a newly teaser clip released by ITV, he tells Tom Bradby: "There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother, and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all.

"And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

The TV appearance comes the night before Harry's tell-all memoir is published on Monday.

Spare has so far produced a string of sensational claims including Harry's description of drug use as a teen, his unusual experience losing his virginity as a teen and the moment Prince William attacked him at Kensington Palace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry said he cried at Diana's burial but not afterwards

Prince Harry 'only cried once' after mother Diana's death and was 'unable to show any emotion'

Mexico Subway Crash

Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 57

The couple and their newborn baby went missing on Thursday

Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

Tel Aviv demo

Thousands of Israelis protest against new government’s policies

School shooting

Teacher shot by six-year-old at school ‘showing signs of improvement’

Pen Farthing said Harry's book is "badly judged"

Pen Farthing slams Prince Harry book as "badly judged" as he claims he must now leave Kabul for fear of reprisals

Ukraine Military Aid Explainer

Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Andrew Tate is hugely well known among schoolchildren, teachers say

Andrew Tate has become "hugely well known" among teenage pupils, teachers say as they "fear for boys' girlfriends"

Iran protest

Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests

Meghan and Harry talk to Charles on the Palace balcony

King Charles kept Meghan Markle from seeing dying Queen at Balmoral, Harry claims

Protesters in Paris

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

A brain

US approves Alzheimer’s drug that can slow disease’s progress

Mr McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting

The 15th time's the charm: Kevin McCarthy finally elected US House speaker after repeated votes in chaotic week

Stokes has been charged, according to reports

Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011

'It's a bare-faced lie I was William's best man - I just introduced his friends' Harry says in memoir Spare

Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

New claims about Harry's book have emerged

Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business

Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The hero teacher screamed for pupils at the elementary school to run

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots hero teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan

McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'impractical'
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit