William's godmother apologises to Sistah Space boss Ngozi Fulani over race row in face-to-face meeting

16 December 2022, 15:21 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 15:59

Lady Susan Hussey has met with Ngozi Fulani to apologise
Lady Susan Hussey has met with Ngozi Fulani to apologise. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Lady Susan Hussey has met in person with Sistah Space boss Ngozi Fulani to apologise after asking her where she was "really" from at a Buckingham Palace event.

Prince William's godmother offered "her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused", and the palace said Ms Fulani "accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended".

Ms Fulani was repeatedly asked where she was from when she answered she was British during a reception.

The meeting on Friday morning was "filled with warmth and understanding", a spokesperson for the royals said, in a bid to end the race row that has engulfed Lady Susan and Sistah Space.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said.

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."

Ngozi Fulani has met with Lady Susan
Ngozi Fulani has met with Lady Susan. Picture: Alamy

The statement said all royal households will keep focusing on inclusion and diversity and will review what they can learn from Sistah Space.

It asked for both women to be "left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both".

"They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root."

King Charles is pleased with the outcome, the statement added.

The fallout saw Lady Susan resign her role, having served lady of the household and a lady in waiting to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sistah Space has also come under scrutiny, with allegations raised on social media now being assessed by the Charity Commission.

Lady Susan will "rebuild" her life, the Palace said
Lady Susan will "rebuild" her life, the Palace said. Picture: Alamy

The London Assembly's finance boss has been asked to examine grants, totalling tens of thousands, that have been given to the Hackney-based charity in recent years.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: "We are assessing material posted on social media about the charity Sistah Space to determine whether it raises matters that fall within the Charity Commission's remit."

An investigation has not been opened.

"Sistah Space has not been approached by the Charity Commission. What we do know is they are assessing information posted on social media, part of their normal procedure, but haven't opened an official investigation, however should they contact us we will of course cooperate fully," a spokesman for Sistah Space said.

Ms Fulani described the abuse the charity had received after going public over the exchange as "horrific".

