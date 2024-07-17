Live

King's Speech Live: Starmer pledges to 'take the brakes off Britain' and 'turbo charge' housebuilding

17 July 2024, 07:19 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 08:32

Britain's King Charles III speaks during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Britain's King Charles III speaks during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture: Alamy

King Charles is delivering his first Labour King's Speech on Wednesday, where he will reveal the party's agenda for the next 12 months.

It'll be the first time we'll hear in detail about what from the party's manifesto will make it into legislation - and when.

With more than 35 Bills expected, Wednesday’s speech will be one of the chunkiest in recent history. It will be second only to 2022 when the Government put forward 38 Bills, including several that were carried over from the previous year.

The last time there was a change of government, in 2010, the new administration put forward only 22 Bills.

One of the measures expected in the speech is a commitment to major planning reform to address what Labour sees as a major block to building both houses and vital national infrastructure.

The Bill is likely to involve streamlining the planning process and reintroducing mandatory housing targets, as well as facilitating building on the “grey belt” – green belt land that has previously been developed.

Other Bills expected in the speech include new laws to renationalise the railways by 2029 under a new public body, Great British Railways.

You can follow the speech here on our live blog and watch live on Global Player from 11:15.

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

The Prime Minister is tackling housebuilding as part of this plan to "take the brakes off."

Locals will lose the ability to block new homes in their area as part of a scheme to reform planning. 

The scheme will allow locals to have their say on "how, not if" houses will be built in their area.

Read more here: Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Labour looks to 'take the brakes of Britain'

Labour will "take the brakes off Britain " in today's King's Speech, said Keir Starmer.

The new Government is set to present a “packed” legislative agenda focused on improving living standards by driving economic growth, the first of the Prime Minister’s five “missions for national renewal”.

This is the first King's Speech under a Labour government in 14 years.

Speaking ahead of the speech, the Prime Minister said: "Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain.

“For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from, not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my Government is focused on supporting that aspiration.”

What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

King Charles is delivering his first Labour King's Speech on Wednesday, where he will reveal Labour's agenda for the next 12 months.

What can we expect?

  • A new bill to enforce tough new spending rules, to strengthen the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility and Liz-Truss proof any future fiscal statements.

  • Laws to formalise Great British Energy are also expected to be some of the first new bills out of the blocks, and more to loosen up rules around housing, planning and infrastructure and get Britain building.

  • A devolution bill will give more powers to the regions, and a crime and policing bill will clamp down on shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and spiking.

  • Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has started the process of setting up the Border Security Command, and we'll expect more on the new returns unit, immigration, and ending the Rwanda deal, too.

  • The speech will also tackle prisons, transport, football and Martyn's law, requirements for venues to plan for terror attacks.

LBC's Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre take you through what it all means here: What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's King's speech live blog.

