King's Speech Live: Starmer pledges to 'take the brakes off Britain' and 'turbo charge' housebuilding

Britain's King Charles III speaks during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

King Charles is delivering his first Labour King's Speech on Wednesday, where he will reveal the party's agenda for the next 12 months.

It'll be the first time we'll hear in detail about what from the party's manifesto will make it into legislation - and when.

With more than 35 Bills expected, Wednesday’s speech will be one of the chunkiest in recent history. It will be second only to 2022 when the Government put forward 38 Bills, including several that were carried over from the previous year.

The last time there was a change of government, in 2010, the new administration put forward only 22 Bills.

One of the measures expected in the speech is a commitment to major planning reform to address what Labour sees as a major block to building both houses and vital national infrastructure.

The Bill is likely to involve streamlining the planning process and reintroducing mandatory housing targets, as well as facilitating building on the “grey belt” – green belt land that has previously been developed.

Other Bills expected in the speech include new laws to renationalise the railways by 2029 under a new public body, Great British Railways.

