OnlyFans model who slept with 100 men in a day 'not a victim', claims man who made documentary about her

Documentary maker Josh Pieters said he doesn't view OnlyFans model Lily Phillips as a "victim". Picture: LBC/YouTube

The maker of a documentary into OnlyFans model Lily Phillips who aimed to have sex with more than 100 men in a single day says he "doesn't view her as a victim".

The documentary 'I Slept with 100 men in one day' has made headlines around the world since it was released last week and gathered nearly five million views on YouTube.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Josh Pieters said he "wasn't there to judge" when making the documentary but wanted to understand her more as a person.

He admitted on the day of the event in October she seemed "a bit more vulnerable" and that issues including security or physical and emotional health were not properly checked.

However, Mr Pieters said he thinks Lily is an "ambitious person" but not particularly "money-motivated".

"I think this is the career she's chosed and she wants to be the best at it."

'Shocking'

Pieters also told Swarbrick that the lead up to the event was "quite surreal".

"After entering that Airbnb and seeing the guys start queueing up and seeing this thing actually about to happen in real life.

"I think it was only then the actual reality of it started to dawn on me.

"It felt like it started to dawn on Lily too.

"It was something that was quite shocking for me personally."

He added it did make him feel "rather uncomfortable".

Mr Pieters said he found the event "upsetting". Picture: YouTube

He later said: "I saw someone who seemed a bit more vulnerable, a bit more nervous and not so sure of what they were doing" on the day of the event compared to in the lead up of the documentary.

He said he could definitely sense "a bit more tension and a bit more apprehension on the day itself".

Mr Pieters said he was surprised how "normal" the men who took part were. Picture: YouTube

Mr Pieters said Lily ended up dropping out of university after doing "so well" from OnlyFans and to pursue her career in porn.

"From everything she tells me, her parents know what she does and they are at peace with it.

"She is at peace with it.

"I've only got her word to go on."

He later said: "What she did on the 19th October was completely legal.

"There were no laws broken.

In the documentary, OnlyFans model Lily Phillips said she felt "so robotic". Picture: YouTube

'Upsetting'

"It's a tricky one," he admitted, later saying Lily is a "truly lovely person" and that he found the event on the day "very upsetting".

"To see her so upset at the end of it all, was very upsetting for me.

"Whether that was just her overwhelmed by what was obviously an extremely tiring and overwhelming day.

"Or whether that was a little look into the toll this kind of work can take on people.

"I don't know we left that open ended at the end of the documentary."