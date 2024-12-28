Ant McPartlin's ex-wife shares happy baby news just months after TV star became father for first time

By Chay Quinn

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has announced a new member of her family - just months after the TV star became a father for the first time.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist, 48, gushed: "I can't wait to meet you," as she welcomed her great nephew to her family on Instagram.

The newborn tot was pictured in a sweet montage wearing an elephant babygrow after he was born on Boxing Day.

Lisa wrote: "Introducing baby Bowers. Congratulations @morgan.brookex and @bowerz17 He’s just perfect! Jude John-Noel born 26/12/24 5lb 5oz. Great Aunty Cise can’t wait to meet you baby boy."

Ex-husband and TV presenter Ant, 49, welcomed his first child with new wife Anne-Marie Corbett earlier this year.

Ant and Anne-Marie wed in 2021 and their son Wilder Patrick McPartlin was born in May.

Ant and Lisa split in 2018 amid the star's struggles with addiction.

They are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their dog Hurley.

The Labrador is currently in the joint custody of Lisa and Ant, but make-up artist Lisa is said to want full custody of the pooch.