Man, 24, stabbed in the neck outside Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

Police presence outside of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

By Fran Way

Horrific scenes unfolded outside of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland after a 24-year-old man was ‘stabbed in the neck’.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to an area outside of the theme park just before 9.30pm on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for The Met said: “The victim is in hospital with a slash wound, it is not life-threatening or life-changing.

“No arrests have been made.”

A TikTok posted by an eyewitness showed police officers taping off an area of the park.

An officer cordoning off the park. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

A police officer in the cordon. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

An ambulance leaving the scene. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

Another officer redirects those leaving the festivities away from the cordon.

At the beginning of the video, a man is heard saying: “Some guy was stabbed in the throat, you have to go that way now.”

Police car in the cordon. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident last night involving an individual travelling away from Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand more and support their investigations.”

Police also called for any witnesses to call the police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting the crime reference number 6280/11dec.