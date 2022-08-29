Man arrested after 'trying to pull woman onto tracks' at King's Cross Underground Station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to pull a woman onto train tracks at King's Cross Underground Station. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to pull a woman onto train tracks at King's Cross Underground Station.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the station at 1:26pm following reports of a serious incident.

A spokesperson said: "It’s believed a man attempted to pull a woman onto the tracks, before being hit by the train himself.

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

"The woman was thankfully unharmed, but understandably shaken up."

Police do not believe the pair knew each other.

The incident caused severe delays on the Hammersmith & City and Circle lines.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to police were asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of 29/08/22. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.