Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards in Christmas Eve shooting

Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve. Picture: Various

By Will Taylor

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards in Merseyside.

Connor Chapman, 22, of Woodchurch, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods - a Mercedes A Class.

He is due in Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday.

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Ms Edwards was shot at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating with friends and family.

She died from her injuries in hospital.

Her family have described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future."