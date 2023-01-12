Woman in her 20s dies 'after dog attack' as armed officers detain seven animals

The attack took place at a beauty spot. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A woman in her 20s has been found dead after police were told about a dog attacking people in Surrey.

A second woman has been taken to hospital with dog bites but she is not in a life-threatening condition.

Armed offices swooped on the scene in Gravelly Hill, in Caterham, at about 2.45pm on Thursday.

Seven dogs were detained by officers and are still in police custody.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody," Chief Inspector Alan Sproston, of Surrey Police, said.

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."