Man found guilty of murdering mum and two-year-old daughter and burying bodies under kitchen floor

6 February 2023, 15:47 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 16:34

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica
Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. Picture: Alamy/Police Scotland

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter before burying their bodies underneath his kitchen floor.

It comes after a jury was told by the trial judge that it must find Innes guilty of murdering two mother and daughter.

Innes admitted to killing Ms Burke and her toddler, Jellica, but denied murder. He has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years.

Lord Beckett told the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh that these could no longer be upheld after the evidence of Dr Gordan Cowan as to the accused's mental state.

Lord Beckett said: "I'm directing you on charges one and two you will return a verdict of guilty."

The judge said there was insufficient evidence to support Innes' evidence that medication caused him to suffer "steroid-induced psychosis".

He was also convicted of sexually abusing the toddler and raping another child at his Dundee home between February 20 and March 5 2021.

When asked where Ms Burke was during his arrest, Innes told PC Gavin Burns "She's under the kitchen floor."

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica
Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. Picture: Police Scotland

Regarding Ms Burke's toddler, he told Dc Hardie: "Under the floor with mum. I couldn't look after a child. The child was screaming."

Bennylyn and Jellica Burke's family have made a statement through the Scottish prosecution service's Victim Information and Advice (VIA) service.

"Bennylyn was the hope and light of our family. That light has been cruelly snuffed out," it said.

Read More: Up to 80 cars 'stolen' from Heathrow airport parking company as man arrested on suspicion of theft

Read More: Head of £42,000-a-year Epsom College found dead with husband and daughter described as 'wonderful' by school

"Bennylyn had bright ideas and big dreams. She bravely left home to seek a better future in a country far away. Instead, she found the worst cruelty we could ever imagine at the hands of someone she trusted.

"We shall be forever haunted by what happened to her in this far off place such a long way from us, her family.

"In the Philippines, poor families like ours very often have daughters and sisters who seek to fulfil their dreams for a better future abroad. Never do we imagine it will end in such terror and horror.

"We cannot drive from our minds what happened to her and what happened to Jellica, or the fear they must have felt after experiencing violence from Andrew Innes.

Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering a mum and her two-year-old daughter
Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering a mum and her two-year-old daughter. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "A big part of our family has been torn from us. We shall never see Bennylyn and Jellica again. We shall never know our beloved Jellica or ever see her grow up.

"We pray for the child who suffered the cruelty of Andrew Innes. We are happy that she is being cared for and recovering from her trauma. Women and girls must be protected from predators like Andrew Innes.

""There is nothing that can restore Bennylyn and Jellica to us. But the jury's guilty verdict for murder provides some comfort to our family and friends and brings justice for Bennylyn and Jellica."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Turkey earthquake

Why was the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria so devastating?

Universal Studio's new Mario Kart ride has been slammed as 'fat phobic' after safety measures restricting waist measurements were introduced on the theme park attraction

Mario Kart ride slammed as 'fat phobic' after Universal Studio introduces size limit on latest theme park attraction

Kharkiv

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Book cover

Dame Julie Andrews teams up with daughter for new picture book

David Carrick kept one of his victims locked in a cupboard under the stairs

Inside rapist cop David Carrick's 'secret lair' where he locked up women and spied on his victims

Earthquake rubble

More than 2,300 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Bessick played four separate characters in hit ITV series Coronation Street, as well as ITV soaps Emmerdale and The Royal.

Coronation Street actor Anthony Bessick banned from teaching after 'flirting' and sharing 'sexual fantasies' with schoolgirls
Turkey Earthquake

More than 1,900 dead after powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria

The former Premier League footballer is among those trapped under rubble after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake

Former Premier League star 'trapped under rubble' after earthquake in Turkey

Emma Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie

'Gunshots heard' before Epsom College's headteacher found dead with husband and daughter at home 'near rifle range'

Officers says around 80 customers reported their vehicles stolen in the space of a month

Up to 80 cars 'stolen' from Heathrow airport parking company as man arrested on suspicion of theft

National Enquirer

Scandal-hit US tabloid The National Enquirer is sold

Protesters in foreground of burning tyres

Israeli troops kill five Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid – officials

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to 2017-18

Man City face Premier League expulsion after being charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules

Three children stabbed in a house on Walpole Road

Three children stabbed in home as woman arrested in attempted murder probe

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray has said she is "truly sorry" for letting down Carrick's victims, adding the former cop should "not have been a police officer."

Rapist cop David Carrick's urinated on victims and kept them locked in small cupboard in humiliating attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry Edward Tse

Transgender men win appeal over status change in Hong Kong

Rishi Sunak has been accused of 'willy waving' over his threats to withdraw the UK from European human rights regulations, making it easier to remove migrants from the UK.

Rishi Sunak accused of 'willy-waving' over threat to scrap European human rights rules in a bid to deport migrants
The Acropolis

Disruption across Greece as snowfall reaches Acropolis

Turkey Earthquake rubble

More than 600 killed as powerful quake hits Turkey and Syria

The balloon is shot down

China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force after balloon shot down

Demonstration at court

Hong Kong political activists go on trial on subversion charges

Wikipedia page

Pakistani authorities block Wikipedia for ‘hurting Muslim sentiment’

Diver Peter Faulding (r) says 'something not right' in the search for Nicola Bulley

'Something's not right': Dive squad brought into Nicola Bulley hunt say they will 'find her if she is in the river'
People try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey

More than 350 dead in Turkey and Syria following 7.8 magnitude earthquake

The massive earthquake has killed hundreds and levelled buildings

Turkey and Syria rocked by major earthquakes as death toll reaches 2,300 while rescuers scramble to find survivors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit